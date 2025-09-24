Final Mile Management System Provider Fleet Enable Expands Capabilities, Offering Complete Port-to-Destination Platform

Attendees of the 2025 Deliver Better Conference Krishna Vattipalli, Founder & CEO of Fleet Enable Presents Strategic Vision Fleet Enable logo

Final mile software leader unveils record growth of 170,000+ orders processed, 75% improvement in system response times as foundation for platform evolution.

Every capability we develop, from drayage operations to white glove delivery, comes from real operational needs we identify together.” — Krishna Vattipalli, Founder & CEO of Fleet Enable

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fleet Enable , a leading transportation management system provider, is rapidly transforming into a comprehensive logistics platform that manages the entire journey from port to final destination for final mile carriers. This strategic evolution comes as the company reports unprecedented growth, processing over 170,000 orders in July and August alone while expanding platform capabilities across linehaul, drayage, and warehouse operations.Platform Evolution: From Final Mile to Full JourneyFleet Enable's transformation addresses the fundamental shift in modern supply chain operations, where carriers increasingly need unified solutions that span from port operations through warehouse management to final delivery. The company's platform now integrates capabilities that were previously managed through multiple disconnected systems, creating seamless operational flow across the entire logistics chain."The logistics industry is demanding integrated solutions that eliminate operational silos," said Krishna Vattipalli, Founder & CEO of Fleet Enable. "We're evolving beyond traditional final mile management to provide a comprehensive platform that handles every step from container unloading at ports to final customer delivery—what we call true port-to-destination management."Recent and planned platform expansions demonstrate this comprehensive approach: Stack Enable Warehouse Management: Expanded Pick & Pack functionality with FIFO/LIFO capabilities, mobile integration, and carrier label systemsLinehaul+: Enhanced long-haul capabilities with streamlined routing and warehouse integrationDrayage Operations: New container load workflows allow businesses to manage container and chassis assets and conduct operations with ports and railsIntegrations: Enhanced connectivity allows for end-to-end supply chain visibility, while business growth is supported through partnership with Onward, a capacity matching platformExplosive Growth Validates Platform ApproachFleet Enable's growth metrics underscore market demand for integrated logistics platforms. Existing users of the software are now processing approximately two orders every minute, managing 4,000 daily orders and over 25,000 daily EDI transactions. The platform has also achieved 90% driver app adoption across its expanding customer base, with the company growing to 120 team members to support this rapid scaling.These numbers represent more than volume growth—they demonstrate the platform's ability to handle enterprise-scale, multi-modal operations while maintaining performance. Recent infrastructure improvements reduced system response times by 75%, from 40 seconds to 10 seconds for complex logistics requests.AI-Powered Automation Drives Touch-less OperationsSupporting this comprehensive platform evolution, Fleet Enable has launched "able," an AI engine featuring specialized agents designed to automate logistics operations across the entire supply chain journey. The system includes Email, Document, Chat/Report, Voice, Process Automation, and Dispatcher agents that work together to minimize manual intervention."We're building toward touch-less logistics operations where the entire journey from port to delivery largely runs itself," Vattipalli explained. "Our able AI engine supports this vision by automating everything from document processing to dispatch coordination."The AI capabilities address current supply chain challenges including rapid cargo mode switching, trade route diversions, and increased visibility demands that have become standard in today's volatile logistics environment.Evolution Driven by Customer SuccessFleet Enable's platform evolution has been supported by working closely with key logistics partners across diverse sectors. The company recently acknowledged the support of six such customers with Innovation Awards at their annual DeliverBetter user conference held September 7-8 in Fort Worth, TX. This year's honorees, Davis Trucking, Hill Logistics, All Freight Trucking, Legacy 3PL, Horizon Air, and Cargo Express International, were each recognized for exceptional collaboration in helping shape the platform's development."Our customers aren't just using software—they're helping build the future of integrated logistics," Vattipalli noted. "Every capability we develop, from drayage operations to white glove delivery, comes from real operational needs we identify together."Strategic Vision: Complete Logistics AutomationFleet Enable presented a new product roadmap at this year's event centered around a strategic vision of complete operational automation across the logistics journey. The company continues expanding its platform based on direct customer feedback and industry requirements, with ongoing development centered on eliminating manual touchpoints while maintaining operational control and visibility.The enhanced platform includes optimized dock scheduling, workforce management tools, improved return management processes, and comprehensive integration capabilities that connect seamlessly with existing supply chain systems.About Fleet EnableFleet Enable provides comprehensive transportation and warehouse management technology covering the complete logistics journey from port to final destination for final mile carriers. The company's AI-driven platform serves an expanding customer base while maintaining industry-leading performance standards and customer satisfaction rates.For more information, visit fleetenable.com

