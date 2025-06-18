FreightSnap and Fleet Enable Enhance Final Mile Efficiency with Strategic Partnership

Fleet Enable and FreightSnap leaders discuss the value of technology partnerships for last mile carriers and the delivery industry at the 2024 Fleet Enable #DeliverBetter conference FreightSnap logo Fleet Enable logo

Partnership integrates dimensioning technology with final-mile TMS to optimize freight operations and route planning.

By integrating our dimensioning technology with Fleet Enable's robust TMS platform, we're providing carriers with the precise data they need to optimize their operations and improve profitability.” — Bryan Eichenberg, CTO & Co-Founder of FreightSnap

AUSTIN, TX AND LENEXA, KS, TX, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FreightSnap , a leader in automated freight dimensioning solutions, and Fleet Enable , the leading Transportation Management System (TMS) for final mile carriers, today announced a strategic partnership between the two freight technology providers. This integration combines FreightSnap's precise dimensioning, certified weighing, and high-resolution image-capture technology with Fleet Enable's comprehensive TMS platform, enabling carriers to optimize routes and capacity with accurate freight sizing directly integrated into their operational workflows.The partnership—first launched to existing Fleet Enable customers in 2024 — allows final mile carriers to easily incorporate FreightSnap's dimensioning data into their Fleet Enable system. This integration automatically feeds precise measurements into dispatch, order management, and route planning workflows, significantly reducing processing time and improving operational efficiency."Accurate freight dimensioning is crucial for final mile carriers to properly plan routes and maximize vehicle capacity," said Bryan Eichenberg, CTO & Co-Founder of FreightSnap. "By integrating our dimensioning technology with Fleet Enable's robust TMS platform, we're providing carriers with the precise data they need to optimize their operations and improve profitability through better planning and execution."The integration addresses a critical challenge in the final mile industry: ensuring accurate freight dimensions, weights and images are readily available throughout the delivery process to prevent inefficiencies caused by improper load planning and route optimization."At Fleet Enable, we're committed to providing final mile carriers with the most comprehensive tools to optimize their operations," said Krishna Vattipalli, CEO of Fleet Enable. "This partnership with FreightSnap enhances our platform by incorporating precise dimensioning data directly into our TMS and the Stack Enable warehouse management module. This integration of data saves significant time for staff in freight operations, it also supports sustainability efforts in the last mile as carriers work to increase delivery density with more efficient routing and delivery vehicles operating at peak capacity along those routes."Through the integrated solution, carriers using both systems have reported a 95% reduction in measurement time, substantial labor savings, and significantly fewer billing exceptions. The combined technologies enable carriers to automatically capture and utilize freight dimensions, weights, and labeled images to optimize vehicle loading, route planning, and resource allocation, resulting in improved operational efficiency and customer satisfaction.About FreightSnapFreightSnap is a leading provider of automated freight dimensioning and data capture solutions designed to streamline logistics, transportation, manufacturing, and distribution processes. Utilizing advanced laser, camera, and infrared sensor technology, FreightSnap's products rapidly and accurately measure, weigh, and photograph pallets and parcels, seamlessly integrating data with warehouse, transportation, and enterprise resource management systems. Headquartered in Lenexa, KS, FreightSnap serves a diverse global clientele, including top LTL carriers, international freight forwarders, airlines, ocean carriers, third-party logistics providers, last mile providers, and Fortune 500 companies. Learn more at www.freightsnap.com About Fleet EnableFleet Enable is the most advanced final mile platform built exclusively for carriers.. The platform automates and optimizes every step of the delivery process—from order intake and route planning to driver dispatch, billing, and customer communication. With advanced features like AI-powered automation, real-time visibility, and seamless back-office integration, Fleet Enable helps carriers increase efficiency, reduce operational costs, and scale with confidence. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Fleet Enable is redefining how final mile logistics gets done.Learn more at www.fleetenable.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.