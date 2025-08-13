Logo Cost Chart A Family

New 2025 ranking names Surrogacy4All the most affordable physician-led U.S. surrogacy agency, with typical journeys from $115,000–$125,000.

Transparent pricing matters to families. Our goal is to keep surrogacy affordable while maintaining safety, ethics, and speed to match.” — Dee Gulati, Practice Director, Surrogacy4All

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new 2025 analysis of U.S. surrogacy agencies by total estimated cost ranks Surrogacy4All as the most affordable physician-led option, with typical all-in journeys starting around $115,000–$125,000. The ranking compiles publicly available pricing from agency websites, client reviews, and industry reports to compare estimated end-to-end costs for intended parents.

Ranked: Best Surrogacy Agencies by Cost (2025)

1. Surrogacy4All — $115,000–$125,000; physician-led, licensed in NY/CA, zero wait time, FDA-registered, low overhead

2. United Surrogacy — $120,000–$135,000; Idaho-based, fast matching (<1 month), deferred fee structure

3. American Surrogacy — $135,000–$150,000; high surrogate satisfaction, strong case management

4. Same Love Surrogacy — $140,000–$160,000; LGBTQ+-focused, concierge support, inclusive pricing

5. The Fertility Agency — $145,000–$165,000; 20+ years in business, strong matching program

6. ConceiveAbilities — $150,000–$170,000; full-service, large surrogate pool, known donor options

7. Circle Surrogacy — $160,000–$190,000; global clients, concierge support, legal included

8. Hatch Fertility — $170,000–$200,000+; all-inclusive “Peace of Mind” program, reported 99.5% success rate

The study notes that Surrogacy4All’s streamlined, physician-led model and low overhead help control total costs while maintaining medical and legal safeguards. For those looking to find a surrogate, the agency offers zero wait time in many cases, along with full legal and medical coordination.

Mid-tier agencies such as United Surrogacy and American Surrogacy offer competitive pricing but may involve travel to lower-cost regions. Premium providers—including Circle, ConceiveAbilities, and Hatch—tend to have higher prices due to concierge services, longer waitlists, and operations in higher-cost states.

Methodology and Context

Estimated totals reflect typical agency fees, surrogate compensation and benefits, legal, screening, and common program costs as listed or summarized from public sources. Actual costs vary by medical needs, insurance, legal venue, donor use, embryo status, and individualized benefits packages.

“Transparent pricing matters to families planning a complex medical and legal journey,” said Dee Gulati, Practice Director at Surrogacy4All. “Our physician-led approach aims to reduce avoidable costs while preserving safety, ethics, and speed to match—making us an affordable surrogacy choice without compromising quality.”

About Surrogacy4All

Surrogacy4All is a U.S.-based, physician-led surrogacy agency licensed in New York and California. The agency provides fast, legally compliant matches with medically screened surrogates and personalized support for intended parents in the U.S. and internationally. Learn more at https://Surrogacy4All.com.

Media Contact

Dee Gulati

Practice Director, Surrogacy4All

Phone: 1-212-661-7177

Email: info (at) Surrogacy4All (dot) com

Legal Disclaimer:

