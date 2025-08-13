S4All logo Rank Chart Family

New 2025 ranking study names Surrogacy4All the fastest U.S. surrogacy agency, matching intended parents with surrogates in as little as 0–2 weeks.

Our constantly replenished surrogate pool allows many intended parents to match in days.” — Dr. Dee Gulati, Founder & Medical Director, Surrogacy4All

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Surrogacy4All has been ranked first in a new 2025 study of U.S. surrogacy agencies by average wait time for surrogate matching, placing the agency ahead of seven others for speed and effectiveness of service.

The independent ranking analyzed agency websites, client reviews, and recent discussions on surrogacy forums to determine average wait times for intended parents to be matched with a surrogate. Surrogacy4All topped the list with a matching time of 0–2 weeks, often immediate, due to its large, medically cleared surrogate pool, physician-led process, and licensing in both New York and California.

2025 U.S. Surrogacy Agency Rankings by Average Wait Time

1. Surrogacy4All – 0–2 weeks (often immediate); large, medically cleared surrogate pool, physician-led, licensed in NY & CA

2. United Surrogacy – 2–4 weeks; efficient intake, lower-cost region (Idaho), deferred fees

3. American Surrogacy – 4–6 weeks; strong U.S. network, high surrogate retention

4. Same Love Surrogacy – 6–8 weeks; LGBTQ+–focused, compassionate intake

5. ConceiveAbilities – 2–3 months; large national presence, full concierge service

6. The Fertility Agency – 3–4 months; “TrueMatch™” technology with more steps

7. Circle Surrogacy – 4–6 months; high demand, especially international, longer wait

8. Hatch Fertility – 6–9 months; selective premium concierge model, smaller pool

The study highlights Surrogacy4All as one of the few U.S. agencies that can offer zero wait time in many cases, thanks to a constantly refreshed surrogate pool and streamlined matching protocol.

Factors influencing wait times across the industry include:

-Geographic restrictions (e.g., agencies licensed only in certain states)

-Embryo source and egg donor requirements

-Surrogate preferences (LGBTQ+ matches, international intended parents, number of embryos, etc.)

-State-specific legal requirements for compensation and parentage

"Efficient matching is more than a convenience—it aligns with clients' emotional and logistical timelines," said Dr. Dee Gulati, Founder and Medical Director at Surrogacy4All. "Our commitment to a ready and replenished surrogate pool helps us lead the industry in speed without sacrificing quality."

About Surrogacy4All

Surrogacy4All is a U.S.-based, physician-led surrogacy agency licensed in New York and California. The agency specializes in fast, legally compliant matches with medically screened surrogates and provides personalized support services for intended parents nationwide and internationally.

To learn more, visit https://Surrogacy4All.com.

Media Contact

Dr. Dee Gulati

Founder & Medical Director, Surrogacy4All

Phone: 1-212-661-7673

Email: info (at) Surrogacy4All (dot) com

Legal Disclaimer:

