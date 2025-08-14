Law Pilot Inc. Launches Scalable, U.S.-Managed Legal Support for Attorneys Nationwide

Boston, Massachusetts – Law Pilot Inc., a Boston-based provider of managed legal support services, has launched operations nationwide, offering solo attorneys and small law firms new options for scalable, outsourced legal and administrative support. Co-founded by Aneesh Bhambri and Rohit Bhasin, J.D., Law Pilot delivers flat-fee, U.S.-managed solutions designed to help law practices adapt to increasing demands without adding permanent overhead.

Law Pilot’s service model integrates remote legal professionals into existing firm workflows. Tasks such as legal research, document preparation, discovery support, billing and file organization are managed under supervision from U.S.-based account managers. According to the founders, this approach helps firms focus on client service and legal strategy while maintaining ethical and regulatory standards.

“Small firms and solo attorneys face growing pressure to serve clients efficiently without sacrificing quality or compliance,” said Rohit Bhasin, J.D., co-founder of Law Pilot Inc. “We created Law Pilot to offer a secure, U.S.-managed solution for law offices that need flexibility and reliability in their support staff.”

Law Pilot’s services cover a range of practice areas, including personal injury, criminal law, bankruptcy, civil litigation, estate planning and probate, immigration, and family law. The company also supports custom practice areas and offers tailored workstreams to meet specific firm needs.

The firm’s pricing model is based on predictable monthly rates, with part-time support at $1,099 per month for 20 hours weekly and full-time support at $1,799 per month for 40 hours. There are no long-term contracts, allowing firms to scale services according to caseload.

“Our flat-fee structure eliminates the uncertainty of hourly billing,” Bhasin said. “We want clients to know exactly what to expect each month, both in terms of cost and quality.”

Law Pilot’s onboarding process is designed for rapid integration, allowing remote teams to adapt to each client’s templates and procedures. Standard turnaround for most assignments is 48 hours, with rush options available. All work is reviewed for quality, clarity, and formatting, and the company uses performance tracking to uphold service level agreements.

Industry analysts have noted that demand for legal process outsourcing continues to rise among small and solo firms, as practices seek ways to remain competitive in a changing legal landscape. Law Pilot’s founders believe their U.S.-managed approach provides quality assurance while addressing persistent concerns about data security and regulatory compliance often associated with offshore outsourcing.

“Attorneys need partners who understand the standards and pressures of the U.S. legal system,” said Bhasin. “Our team is committed to supporting law practices as an extension of their own staff, with the confidentiality and responsiveness they expect.”

Law Pilot Inc. is headquartered in Boston and serves clients nationwide. For more information, visit lawpilotinc.com or email rohit@lawpilotinc.com.

