DSBF 3-Year-Old Stakes Headline June 16-18 Harrington Racing

HARRINGTON, DE – Delaware Standardbred Breeders Fund (DSBF) stakes for 3-year-olds will headline the June 16-18 racing action at Harrington Raceway as nine $20,00 divisions will go post ward to complete the first of two elimination legs.

The top 8 point earners from the eliminations will return to compete in $110,000 finals on July 17, opening night of the Delaware State Fair (special post time 5 p.m.).

The pacing colts and geldings start the action tonight (June 16) with Forrest Bartlett’s Primo Maschio (7/5, Trae Porter) looking to continue his dominance of the division for trainer Walter Callahan.

A trio of pacing filly divisions will be spotlighted on the Tuesday program. A pair of Les Givens trainees, Donna Messick’s Little Miss Peyton (7/5, Corey Callahan) and Nanticoke Racing, Arthur Feeney and Chad Tate’s Bella Artiste (3/2, Jim Morand) stand out among the 18 fillies.

Four divisions of trotters will be in action Wednesday with Nanticoke Racing, Jim Magno and Joseph Fonte’s Take It Easy (odds TBA, Ross Wolfenden) and recent Virginia breeders’ champ Jane Dunavant’s Kat Fancy (odds TBA, Cody Poliseno) among the favorites in the filly divisions, while a wide-open division among the male trotters awaits. Breakaway Racing’s Legend of Rock (odds TBA, Corey Callahan) was runner-up in the DSBF late closer earlier this year and should be among the chief contenders.

Post time nightly is 4:30 p.m. Live racing will continue on a Monday through Wednesday schedule before the summer break after July 2.

For more information, contact: Mark Short at Mark.Short@delaware.gov.