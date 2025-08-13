Primo Maschio, Lew Not Lou Take DSBF Splits

HARRINGTON, DE – The first leg of Delaware Standardbred Breeders Fund (DSBF) action for 3-year-old colt and gelding pacers kicked off the racing action at Harrington Raceway Monday.

A pair of $20,000 divisions were contested with the big favorite Forrest Bartlett’s Primo Maschio ($2.10, Trae Porter) winning his 13th career race decisively in 1:55.4 over Big Hunk A Money and Won Last Call.

Trained by Walt Callahan, the Badlands Hanover gelding never had an anxious moment in winning his 4th race in 5 starts this year.

The 2nd DSBF split went to Kdk Standardbred’s Lew Not Lout ($4.40, Ross Wolfenden), who outkicked a game Shore Not Beach to the wire for his 4th career win. The Badlands Hanover gelding, trained by Kevin Switzer, was heads apart from Shore Not Beach and three-quarters, a prelude to a home stretch duel that saw Let Not Lou holding on for the win. The top 8 point earners from two rounds of eliminations will compete in the $110,000 final on July 17.

In the overnight feature, the $17,000 Delaware Special, Wager On Me ($38.80, Jason Thompson) Sweet Angel Boy was second with Hundred Dollar Man third. Trained by Joe Columbo for owners George and Tina Dennis, Wager On Me notched his 41st career win and gave Thompson an early double on the program.

Corey Callahan had a driving triple.

Troy Beyer and Ross Wolfenden joined Thompson with driving doubles.

For more information, contact: Mark Short at Mark.Short@delaware.gov.