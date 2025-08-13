Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,995 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 414,420 in the last 365 days.

Superior Court of Los Angeles County Establishes New Electronic Process for Service and Delivery of Appellate Briefs to Judicial Officers

Beginning Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025, the Superior Court of Los Angeles County will establish a new uniform process for parties to electronically serve appellate briefs on the trial court clerk for the purpose of delivery to the trial court judicial officer.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Superior Court of Los Angeles County Establishes New Electronic Process for Service and Delivery of Appellate Briefs to Judicial Officers

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more