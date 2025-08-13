MerryGoRound, Inc ​to Establish Fulfillment​ and Logistics​ Center in Pittsylvania County

RICHMOND, VA — MerryGoRound​​, ​a North Carolina-based fulfillment company specializing in ​apparel ​and collectibles, will invest $10,003,600 to establish operations in Pittsylvania County. The company will utilize a 400,000-square-foot facility to support its growing live commerce division, creating 203 new jobs. Virginia successfully competed with North Carolina and Puerto Rico for the project.

“MerryGoRound’s decision to establish operations in Pittsylvania County demonstrates how Virginia’s strategic location and skilled workforce make it an ideal hub for e-commerce and logistics operations,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “This innovative company will create over 200 new jobs in the growing digital retail sector, bringing exciting opportunities in technology and creative services to Southern Virginia. We are proud to welcome MerryGoRound to the Commonwealth.”

“The evolution of retail requires modern logistics solutions, and MerryGoRound’s selection of Pittsylvania County for its Live Commerce division shows Virginia’s readiness to support next-generation fulfillment operations,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Juan Pablo Segura. “This project will create diverse job opportunities in technology and creative fields while strengthening the region’s growing e-commerce sector. We look forward to supporting MerryGoRound’s success in Virginia.”

​​MerryGoRound, Inc supports and maintains prominent collectibles and apparel brand names such as “Pfootballpete,” “GoingTwice,” and “Annaya_F.” ​The company’s new facility will specifically support its live commerce division, which facilitates online sales on social media platforms and live streaming marketplaces such as eBay​ Live, Whatnot, TikTok Shop, Fanatics Live, Walmart Live​ and Amazon Live. The project will create specialized positions including videographers, graphic designers,​ live commerce hosts​ and other technology roles​ as well as logistics and operations roles in warehousing, freight and fulfillment​.

“On behalf of MerryGoRound, Inc, I would like to thank Governor Youngkin, the Commonwealth of Virginia, Pittsylvania County, and their respective economic development departments for their aid in helping us choose Virginia for MerryGoRound’s live commerce operations hub,” said company counsel Cabell Barrow. “My client looks forward to working with the county, the county IDA and surrounding community members to create meaningful longstanding careers and repurpose the recently vacated AAF Tank Museum property. They look forward to sharing more details about the project during a ribbon cutting event that will be scheduled in the near future.”

“The Industrial Development Authority applauds ​MerryGoRound​​ ​for choosing Pittsylvania County as the location for its live commerce division,” said Pittsylvania County Industrial Authority Chairman Dr. Joey Faucette. “This decision further demonstrates that Pittsylvania County is becoming a leader in attracting business and industry to the Southside region. The reuse of the former AAF Tank Museum building is a win-win for both ​MerryGoRound ​​ ​and Pittsylvania County, and by creating 203 jobs, ​MerryGoRound​​ ​offers additional opportunities for our residents and their children to continue to live, work and play in or near their hometowns.”

“The Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors welcomes eVend to our growing and innovative business community,” said Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors Chairman Robert Tucker. “We are delighted with ​MerryGoRound​​’s ​investment, which in addition to repurposing a recently vacated facility, will offer our residents solid technology-based employment and added tax revenue for the county. This announcement also highlights the strength of our economic development team, and I want to thank them for their hard work in putting this together. The Board looks forward to working with ​MerryGoRound​​ ​and wishes it continued success.”

“It’s always exciting when a new business comes to Pittsylvania County and ​MerryGoRound​​ promises to be a unique and innovative addition to Southside,” said Westover District Supervisor Murray Whittle. “We are pleased that Pittsylvania County, along with the Commonwealth of Virginia, was able to outcompete neighboring North Carolina, as well as Puerto Rico, as the location of choice. We thank ​MerryGoRound​​ ​ for its confidence in Pittsylvania County as the place to grow.”

“By repurposing a 400,000-square-foot facility and creating over 200 jobs for highly skilled logistics and fulfillment experts, as well as launching an innovative live commerce division, ​MerryGoRound​​ ​is brin​g​ing transformative opportunities to our region,” said Southern Virginia Regional Alliance Executive Director Linda Green. “This investment not only draws young professionals with technical and communication skills but also positions the region as a hub for global commerce in ​hypewear, ​toys and collectibles.”

“​MerryGoRound​​’s​ decision to invest in Pittsylvania County is yet another example of Virginia’s growing reputation as a top destination for new business,” said Senator Tammy Mulchi. “This $10 million investment, coupled with the creation of over 200 jobs, will bring tremendous opportunity to the Southside region. I am proud to support ​MerryGoRound​​ ​as they establish their live commerce division in the Commonwealth and look forward to their continued growth.”

“It is always a great day when we have a company bringing 203 jobs to the families of our region and I am proud that the Tobacco Commission can play an important role in making that happen,” said Delegate Danny Marshall. “We thank ​MerryGoRound​​ ​for their $10 million investment and welcome them to the community. We look forward to their global success.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Pittsylvania County and the Southern Virginia Regional Alliance to secure the project for Virginia. Governor Youngkin approved a $350,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Pittsylvania County with the project. The Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission also approved a grant for $145,500 from the Tobacco Region Opportunity Fund for this project. The company is eligible to receive benefits from the Port of Virginia Economic and Infrastructure Development Zone Grant Program.

“Having ​MerryGoRound​​ ​invest $10 million to develop ​a ​fulfillment facility in Pittsylvania County is an example of how Virginia is attracting twenty-first-century companies,” said Virginia Port Authority CEO and Executive Director Stephen A. Edwards. “Companies like ​MerryGoRound​​ ​are coming to Virginia to take advantage of the Commonwealth’s assets with one of them being the modern, twenty-first century logistics center that is The Port of Virginia. We welcome ​MerryGoRound​​ ​to the corporate community and are ready to work with the company’s team to ensure it has access to world markets.”

Support for ​MerryGoRound​​’​s job creation will be provided through the Virginia Talent Accelerator Program, ranked the No. 1 Customized Workforce Training Program in the United States by Business Facilities in 2024. The program, created by VEDP in collaboration with higher education partners, accelerates new facility startups through the direct delivery of recruitment and training services that are fully customized to a company’s unique products, processes, equipment, standards and culture. All program services are provided at no cost to qualified new and expanding companies as an incentive for job creation.