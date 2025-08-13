Fuel50 Honored with Bronze Stevie® Award at 2025 International Business Awards®

IBA25 Winner Badge Fuel50

Fuel50 has been awarded a Bronze Stevie® Award in the HCM Solution category at the prestigious 22nd Annual International Business Awards® (IBA).

We’re proud to see our clients achieving such remarkable results — from improved retention to stronger career confidence — and honored to stand among such extraordinary innovators.” — Anne Fulton

LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fuel50, the leading Talent Intelligence Platform, has been awarded a Bronze StevieAward in the Human Capital Management Solution category at the prestigious 22nd Annual International Business Awards(IBA).Fuel50 earned top marks in the Enterprise Human Capital Management Solution category for its measurable impact on workforce transformation. The platform’s capabilities — including AI-powered skills creation, mapping, and governance — have helped enterprise clients achieve:- 60% reduction in employee churn- 67% increase in internal mobility- 500+ business days saved annuallyJudges commended Fuel50 for delivering “very good achievement in employee retention and skills utilization” and for presenting a “well-explained solution for the global skills crisis.” One judge noted that its dual focus on skills governance and employee engagement “sets a new benchmark for strategic talent development.”“This recognition is a testament to our team’s relentless passion, innovation, and commitment to solving the global skills crisis,” said Anne Fulton, CEO of Fuel50. “We’re proud to see our clients achieving such remarkable results — from improved retention to stronger career confidence — and honored to stand among such extraordinary innovators.”The International Business Awards are the world’s premier business awards program. All individuals and organizations worldwide – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small - are eligible to submit nominations. The 2025 IBAs received nominations from organizations and individuals in 78 nations and territories.Winners will be celebrated during a gala banquet at the Corinthia Hotel in Lisbon, Portugal on Friday, 10 October.Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 250 executives worldwide, who participated in the judging process in May - July.Details about The International Business Awards and the lists of Stevie Award winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/IBA About Fuel50Fuel50 is a global leader in talent intelligence solutions, dedicated to solving the skills crisis with the industry’s only expert-driven skills ontology. By offering curated skill development, career pathing, and actionable insights, Fuel50 helps organizations close skill gaps and build dynamic, successful teams. Fuel50 helps leading global brands such as Sage, KeyBank, and Electronic Arts achieve measurable results such as increased internal mobility, reduction in employee churn, and improved employee engagement. To learn more about Fuel50, visit www.fuel50.com About the Stevie AwardsStevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards, The International Business Awards, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com

