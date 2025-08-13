Second Amendment Foundation logo

SAF Files Response Brief with Supreme Court in Pennsylvania 18-20 Carry Case

The benefit of having the Supreme Court take the case is that the Court could finally and conclusively establish that 18-20-year-olds are members of "the People."” — Adam Kraut, Executive Director

BELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Attorneys representing the Second Amendment Foundation (SAF) and its partners have filed a response brief with the U.S. Supreme Court encouraging the justices to consider the case, in a challenge to Pennsylvania state law which prohibits adults under 21 years of age from carrying firearms during a declared state of emergency.Joining SAF in the case, Madison Lara v. Commissioner Pennsylvania State Police (No. No. 24-1329), are the Firearms Policy Coalition and three individuals.“In a unique twist, we agree with the state that the case should be heard by the High Court,” said SAF Executive Director Adam Kraut. “The benefit of having the Supreme Court take the case is that the Court could finally and conclusively establish that 18-20-year-olds are members of ‘the People’ who have the same Second Amendment rights as other adults. The Third Circuit has reached this conclusion on two separate occasions, yet the state simply refuses to acquiesce and continues to spend taxpayer dollars to fight a losing battle.”Originally filed in 2021, the Third Circuit Court of Appeals has ruled twice in SAF’s favor. After the initial ruling, the state appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court which, in turn, remanded the case back to the Third Circuit to reconsider in light of the high court’s ruling in Rahimi. The Third Circuit determined that Rahimi changed nothing about their analysis and once again ruled for the plaintiffs. The circuit court then ordered the district court to enter an injunction in SAF’s favor. After being denied en banc review, the state has once again petitioned the Supreme Court to hear the case.“Second Amendment rights apply to all adults, regardless of age,” said SAF founder and Executive Vice President Alan M. Gottlieb. “Adults who are 18-20 years old are certainly part of ‘the People’ and are therefore afforded the same constitutional rights as those 21 and older. As noted in our response brief, we are asking the Supreme Court to answer the question once and for all – do 18-20-year-olds have the same Second Amendment rights as other American adults? We think the answer is unequivocally a resounding ‘yes’.”

