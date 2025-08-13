Immaculata University Sees Largest Incoming Class in School History

Immaculata students on back campus Immaculata students studying in Gabriele Library

MALVERN, PA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Immaculata University is set to welcome its largest incoming undergraduate class in the history of the University, with more than 415 first-year students and more than 60 transfer students enrolling. As 2024’s incoming undergraduate class was the largest in a decade with 275 first-year students and 69 transfers, this year’s incoming class sets a new record for Immaculata, representing a 38% increase compared to last fall and a 46% increase compared to fall 2023.“This continued growth in enrollment is a reflection of the strength and affordability of our academic programs, our mission and values, and the dedication of our faculty, staff and administrators,” said Immaculata University President Barbara Lettiere ’72. “This milestone isn’t just about numbers—it’s about the students choosing to begin their future here at Immaculata, and we’re honored to be part of that journey.”Undergraduate applications to Immaculata have surged over the last several years, rising from 1,940 in 2023 to 2,573 in 2024—a 33% increase—and reaching 3,345 in 2025, marking an additional 30% jump and a significant upward trend.Steven M. Kendus, Immaculata’s vice president for communications and marketing, attributes the enrollment surge to various factors. “Thanks to innovative marketing and enrollment management strategies, university-wide collaboration and increasing demand for attainable education, more prospective students and their parents know about and believe in Immaculata’s mission, value and student outcomes,” stated Kendus. “Combined with our institutional stability, supportive environment and long-lasting Catholic legacy in the region, these factors are positively influencing campus visits, student enrollments and student retention rates.”To support this trajectory and meet undergraduate student housing demand, the University has reimagined Gillet Hall—a former residence for Sisters, Servants of the Immaculate Heart of Mary (IHM), who work at the University—and transformed it into vibrant student living space. Starting this fall, the on-campus facility will accommodate 56 students across 10 double-occupancy and 36 single-occupancy rooms.“The new on-campus residence hall allows us to welcome additional students to Immaculata, but more importantly, it offers more students the opportunities to experience traditional college life firsthand,” said Patricia Canterino, Immaculata’s vice president of student development & undergraduate admissions and dean of students. “We strive to make students feel at home while living here, and the new facilities do just that while also creating a new residential community in the heart of campus.”"The energy on campus this fall will be unlike anything we’ve seen before. Interest in Immaculata has never been higher, and it’s inspiring to watch so many students begin their journeys here,” stated Christine Rhine, Immaculata’s executive director of undergraduate admissions. “Hundreds of new student stories will shape our campus for years to come, which is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire campus community.”In addition to the historic growth in Immaculata’s traditional undergraduate enrollments, fall 2025 graduate applications and adult professional student applications have also increased. Although enrollment numbers will not be finalized until October, Immaculata is expecting to have between 2,600 and 2,700 total students enrolled this fall.About Immaculata UniversityImmaculata University is a comprehensive, co-ed institution of higher learning that has emphasized academic success, student outcomes and faith-based values for more than 100 years. Offering more than 100 in-demand undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs, Immaculata University provides an excellent education, personal support and meaningful career pathways to tomorrow’s leaders who are focused on intellectual, personal, professional and spiritual growth. Immaculata’s expansive suburban campus is located in Chester County, Pennsylvania, 30 miles west of Philadelphia.

