IMMACULATA UNIVERSITY LAUNCHES MAJOR-PAYTON SCHOOL OF BUSINESS

Theresa Major Payton ’89 and Chris Payton Inspire Future Leaders with Immaculata’s New Business School

Theresa has always been an excellent example of the industry leaders that Immaculata produces, and she truly embodies our mission.” — Immaculata President Barbara Lettiere

MALVERN, PA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Thanks to the generosity of Immaculata alumna Theresa Major Payton ’89 and her husband, Chris Payton, Immaculata University established the Major-Payton School of Business, a first-of-its-kind initiative that marks a groundbreaking moment for the University as it equips students with essential skills to excel in today’s dynamic business landscape.Formally announced on May 18 after Major-Payton’s address at Immaculata’s 101st commencement ceremony, the Major-Payton School of Business will house the University’s undergraduate and graduate business and leadership programs.“Graduates of the Major-Payton School of Business will shine as bold, engaging, resilient professionals who are ready to add value to their organizations from day one,” stated Major-Payton, an Immaculata Board of Trustees member and prominent cybersecurity expert, author and business leader. "It all started at Immaculata, and the opportunity to give back in this significant way is a dream come true."She will actively shape the business school's vision, including focusing on emerging fields such as cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and global trade and reinforcing Immaculata’s commitment to preparing ethical, forward-thinking leaders. She will also collaborate closely with Immaculata's president, faculty and IHM Sisters to reflect the University’s mission.“Theresa has always been an excellent example of the industry leaders that Immaculata produces, and she truly embodies our mission,” stated Immaculata President Barbara Lettiere. “Through the generosity, knowledge and leadership of Theresa and Chris, we are strengthening our commitment to our students and to their future employers by building excellent, workforce-prepared business professionals.”About Theresa Major Payton and Chris PaytonTheresa Major Payton graduated from Immaculata in 1989 with a double major in economics and business, along with certificates in computers and business management. She was the first woman to serve as White House chief information officer, overseeing IT operations for President George W. Bush and 3,000 staff members from 2006 to 2008. Prior to that, she held executive roles in banking technology at Bank of America and Wells Fargo.She is the founder, president and CEO of cybersecurity consulting firm Fortalice Solutions, LLC and also co-founded Dark Cubed, a cybersecurity product that was sold to Celerium. Fortalice was named an Inc. Magazine Power Partner and is recognized as one of the most innovative cybersecurity firms in the D.C.-Maryland-Virginia region. In 2020, CISO MAG named Payton Cybersecurity Crusader of the Year.A best-selling author and public speaker, Payton appeared on the 2017 CBS reality show “Hunted” and frequently contributes to national news programs, including NBC’s “Today,” ABC’s “Good Morning America,” Fox Business, CBS Evening News, CNN, MSNBC and international outlets. She is also a member of Immaculata’s Board of Trustees.Chris Payton initially began his career as a surface warfare officer with the U.S. Navy. He has an extensive background in talent acquisition, training, and development and is a certified six sigma Black Belt. After serving in the U.S. Navy, Chris has led global human resources and security teams within Bank of America and Wells Fargo, including as the head of global talent acquisition, chief learning officer, and corporate security executive at Bank of America and currently as the global talent acquisition operations executive at Wells Fargo.Chris, Theresa and their three children live near Charlotte, N.C.About Immaculata UniversityImmaculata University is a comprehensive, co-ed institution of higher learning that has emphasized academic success, student outcomes and faith-based values for more than 100 years. Offering more than 75 in-demand undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs, Immaculata University provides an excellent education, personal support and meaningful career pathways to tomorrow’s leaders who are focused on intellectual, personal, professional and spiritual growth. Immaculata’s expansive suburban campus is located in Chester County, Pennsylvania, 30 miles west of Philadelphia.

