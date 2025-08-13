Deputy President Paul Mashatile: P20 Women's Parliament of the 7th Administration

Keynote address by Deputy President of South Africa, H.E. Shipokosa Paulus Mashatile, at the first P20 Women's Parliament of the 7th Administration, NCOP Chambers



Programme Directors:

Hon Speaker Thoko Didiza;

Hon Deputy Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces, Hon P. Govender;

Hon C.T. Frolick, House Chairperson of the Oversight and Public Participation Committees in the National Assembly;

Honourable Members of Parliament;

Speakers of Provincial Legislatures;

Minister of Women, Youth, and Persons with Disabilities, Hon Ms Sindisiwe Chikunga;

Ministers and Deputy Ministers present;

Representatives of SALGA;

Commissioners of the National Planning Commission;

Representatives from the United Nations and Regional Bodies;

Chairpersons: ANC and DA Multi-Party Steering Committee Members (NA and NCOP);

Esteemed participants of the P20 Women's Parliament;

Ladies and Gentlemen,

I am honoured to address this important gathering of the P20 Women’s Parliament under the theme: Accelerating Equality, Sustainability and Shared Growth: Correcting the gender re-distributional bias of growth and development - through the Women’s Charter, the MTDP and the 2025 G20 Development Priorities.

Reflecting on the relevance of today’s theme, we salute the contribution of women towards the liberation of the oppressed people of South Africa. We further acknowledge considerable progress our nation has achieved in gender equality and inclusive governance. Today, we are proud to witness the inclusion of women in leadership positions in Government and in the private sector.

When addressing the Women's Day celebration this past Saturday, President Cyril Ramaphosa highlighted that South Africa holds the second position among G20 nations regarding female representation, with women constituting 42% of the Members of Parliament. Certainly, this is a noteworthy accomplishment deserving of recognition.

However, we must recognise the ongoing obstacles, and the efforts required to establish a truly equitable society for all. To achieve this, we must learn from the legacy of the women from the 1956 generation who united in the struggle against an oppressive and unjust system.

The 09 August 1956 women’s march remains a strong indication that women played a significant role in the fight for equality, justice, and the attainment of our democracy. Their chant, 'Wathint' abafazi, wathint' imbokodo’ goes beyond mere words; it embodies the tenacity, resilience, and strength of women.

This essence has not diminished since 1956; we continue to witness the same tenacity and resilience in contemporary women. Women continue to be a symbol of fortitude and courage. Although the contribution of women has brought the apartheid regime to its knees and ushered in democratic dispensation, the fight for gender equality continues.

We recognise the efforts women have made since the early 20th century towards achieving gender equality in South Africa. The Freedom Charter, which was adopted in the June 26, 1955, explicitly addresses the creation of an equal society, this is also supported by the Women's Charter, which was adopted in 1954 and further culminated in the expression of a Women’s Charter for Effective Equality, which has provided the framework for women’s transformation as observed in South Africa’s democracy.

The Women's Charter outlined women's rights for voting, employment, marriage, and family, which were later integrated into the Freedom Charter for a democratic South Africa, where all citizens, regardless of gender, have equal rights and opportunities, including participation in political processes.

Although we have made progress in establishing a democratic system and eliminating apartheid's legislative framework, as envisioned by the Freedom Charter, we must question whether we are making progress towards gender equality and inclusion. Particularly following the review and adoption of the 2021 Women’s Charter.

The reality is that, despite an increase in representation in Parliament since 1994, as I have already mentioned, most sectors of our economy remain male-dominated. This indicates that we have not fully realised the ideals of the Freedom Charter; hence, we need to act decisively to achieve equitable representation in all areas of our society.

Programme Directors and Honourable Members,

You will agree with me that gender equality lies at the core of our democracy, for true democracy can only flourish when all individuals are treated with dignity and respect and have access to equal opportunities. Gender equality is not only a struggle for a fundamental human right, but it is also essential for achieving sustainable development, promoting peace and security, and fostering a more just and inclusive society. Women’s rights are human rights!

Regardless of our sex and gender orientation, all of us must be motivated to continue the fight for gender equality. We must pursue viable solutions to the persistent challenges, such as the gender pay gap and under-representation of women in leadership roles.

As leaders, we must consider women's needs and prioritise their empowerment to promote economic growth, reduce poverty, and foster a more just and equal society.

The price to pay for gender equality is challenging patriarchal norms and structures, and implementing gender-sensitive developmental policies and planning instruments that are effectively mainstreamed across all three spheres of government.

We must be persistent in advocating for legislative measures that will guarantee women-owned small, micro, and medium businesses access to working capital and inclusion in the mainstream economy.

Without putting too much emphasis on the government's role, the results of our efforts speak for themselves. When it comes to achieving gender equality, our nation has achieved a significant amount of progress.

South Africa’s 1996 Constitution is one of the most progressive in the world and asserts the principle of gender equality as a key component of our transformation agenda.

The equality clause, enshrined in Chapter 2 of our constitution, prohibits discrimination based on race, gender, sex, pregnancy, marital status, sexual orientation, and ethnic or social origin, ensuring the protection of women's rights.

The Constitution laid the basis for the introduction of progressive, equal rights-based legislative instruments that are mindful of South Africa’s gender realities. Furthermore, sections 59 and 72 make provision for public access and involvement in the law-making processes of Parliament.

Since the dawn of democracy, this Parliament has been able to pass progressive pieces of legislation that have enabled equitable representation of women in the mainstream economy, whilst ensuring that the rights and welfare of women are taken care of.

These include the Employment Equity Act, Promotion of Equality and Prevention of Unfair Discrimination Act, the Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) Act and the National Council on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide Act that was signed into law in May 2024, to mention a few.

To demonstrate our commitment to gender equality, the Government expanded the access of women to economic opportunities by setting aside 40 per cent of public procurement for women-owned businesses.

Through the National Empowerment Fund and the Small Enterprise Finance Agency, which both offer financial and non-financial support to SMMEs, there has been an increase in the amount of support provided to women-owned Small, Medium and Micro Enterprises.

To further address the gap associated with funding, the Government has also launched the Technology Innovation Agency (TIA), a unique initiative aimed at empowering women in technology and innovation. The programme provides funding, mentorship, and an environment for innovation to thrive. The TIA will accelerate women's contributions to South Africa's technological advancements and economic growth.

Despite many of these interventions, we continue to face the scourge of violence against women and children.

In recognition of the need to do more, in 2022, the government signed three new pieces of legislation to combat Gender-Based Violence and Femicide, as part of the Presidential Summit resolutions. The laws include the Criminal Law (Sexual Offences and Related Matters) Amendment Act 13 of 2022, Criminal and Related Matters Amendment Act 12 of 2022, and the Domestic Violence Amendment Act 14 of 2022.

These laws aim to protect victims of Gender-Based Violence and make it harder for perpetrators to escape justice. They affirm the government's commitment to combat GBVF!

Honourable Members and Compatriots,

We must work together to address the interconnected issues of gender transformation and economic transformation in a way that is comprehensive and impactful.

We can no longer allow gender inequality to plague our society and hold back the potential and contributions of half our population. This means we must work hard to ensure that policies, programmes, and initiatives aimed at economic development prioritise gender equality and transformation.

We should provide women with the tools, resources, skills, and opportunities they require to make their dreams a lived reality. However, as we engage in this process, we must be cognisant of the fact that the policies, programmes, and resources we introduce are aimed at improving women’s well-being, addressing gender gaps, and fostering inclusive growth.

As we move forward, I am pleased that the Parliament of the Republic of South Africa has decided to convene a series of build-up activities under South Africa's G20 Presidency's thematic priorities and objectives, as well as the country's development priorities for medium-term implementation.

The strategic alignment of this 2025 P20 Women's Parliament with the ambitions and objectives of the G20 Presidency and P20 priorities is commendable. This will ensure strategic emphasis on the acceleration and implementation of South Africa's transformation agenda.

As part of this strategic alignment, the P20 Women's Parliament should consider partnering with relevant G20 Working Groups to advocate for the prioritisation of women empowerment programmes that focus on issues like the care economy, financial inclusion, rural women empowerment programmes, agricultural support initiatives, and combating gender-based violence.

In this regard, structures like the Empowerment of Women Working Group (EWWG) and Women20 (W20) Engagement Group, which are chaired by South Africa, should be used as conduits to advance women empowerment programmes, especially within the African continent. These working groups are specifically focusing on strengthening discussions around gender equality and supporting G20 countries in addressing gender inequalities.

I trust that at the end of this P20 Women's Parliament, all participants will have assisted this collective to identify critical legislation for review and amendment to accelerate and transform the lives of many women, create gender equity, and put to the complete stop the scourge of gender-based violence against women and children.

This includes strengthening the mandate for the three branches of government to enhance gender mainstreaming and implement the 2021 Women's Charter for Accelerated Development, an engendered MTDP, Agenda 2063, and South Africa's 2025 G20 Presidency Priorities.

Together, we can construct a future that empowers all individuals, irrespective of gender, to realise their full potential and make meaningful contributions to our society. The South African government is committed to achieving gender equality, and we are ready to collaborate with you to bring the vision of a truly democratic and inclusive South Africa to fruition.

'Wathint' Abafazi, Wathint' Imbokodo!'

I thank you.

