North Dakota’s Global Talent Office Launches Statewide Effort to Connect Workers with Career-Aligned English Skills via EnGen

The North Dakota Department of Commerce’s Global Talent Office (GTO) today announced the launch of a new statewide initiative to support English language learners through a strategic partnership with EnGen, a virtual, career-aligned English upskilling solution. This initiative provides no-cost access to English instruction for local employers and community organizations across North Dakota, helping to connect both incumbent workers and job seekers with in-demand career skills, including English skills.

The program offers:

Free access to EnGen’s on-demand, virtual English instruction.

Over 170 career-aligned English courses tailored to in-demand roles like CNA, CDL, early childhood education, and more.

Live online workshops, multilingual coaching, and digital literacy support.

Seamless enrollment for both employers and job seekers.

According to a 2025 survey of 6,000 EnGen learners, 94% felt more confident using English at work; 92% improved their job skills; 90% improved their digital literacy skills; and 84% were more likely to stay with their current employer because English instruction was offered as an employee benefit.

North Dakota has secured 1,000 EnGen seats for employers and community organizations to distribute to both incumbent workers and job seekers in need of English language support. EnGen will showcase the platform’s impact at the Global Talent Summit on Aug. 14.

“North Dakota’s partnership with EnGen is a strategic investment in our workforce,” said Commerce Deputy Commissioner and Workforce Director Katie Ralston Howe. “By removing language barriers, we’re unlocking the potential of thousands of workers and helping employers build stronger, more resilient teams. This initiative is about equity, opportunity, and economic growth.”

“English skills enable career mobility for workers, productivity and retention for employers, and revenue gains for local economies. Our analysis shows that every $1 invested in EnGen generates a $6 return – a powerful impact we’re excited to scale across North Dakota,” said Dr. Katie Brown, founder and chief education officer at EnGen.

The need is urgent: North Dakota continues to face a significant workforce gap, with tens of thousands of open jobs across industries such as energy, agriculture, advanced manufacturing, and autonomous systems. Through initiatives like the Global Talent Office and the “Find the Good Life” workforce attraction campaign – which has engaged over 5,000 job seekers and welcomed new residents to 20 communities – the state is actively building a future-ready workforce.

The EnGen informational session is scheduled for 11 a.m. to noon CDT Aug. 28. Sign up for the training session at https://EnGenPlatform.eventbrite.com.