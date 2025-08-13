ICRAPAIN 2025: International Pain Medicine Conference in India Focused on MSK Ultrasound and Interventional Techniques

ICRAPAIN

Global pain specialists to gather in Kolkata for hands-on MSK ultrasound training, regenerative medicine, and advanced interventional pain management workshops.

KOLKATA, WEST BENGAL, INDIA, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 9th International Conference on Recent Advances in Pain (ICRAPAIN 2025), organized by Daradia Pain Foundation, will take place from 30 August to 1 September 2025 at the Altair Boutique Hotel, Kolkata. This year’s theme, “MSK Ultrasound in Pain Medicine,” will spotlight how musculoskeletal ultrasound is transforming interventional pain management worldwide.ICRAPAIN 2025 is set to be the largest pain medicine conference in India, attracting 300+ delegates from over 20 countries. The event will bring together world-renowned pain specialists, anesthesiologists, and MSK ultrasound experts for three days of lectures, live demonstrations, and hands-on workshops.Key Features of ICRAPAIN 2025Cutting-Edge Topics: Regenerative medicine (PRP, stem cells, prolotherapy), advanced radiofrequency ablation, cryoneurolysis, endoscopic discectomy, and peripheral nerve entrapment management.Innovative Sessions: “Quicki – 3-Minute Needles,” “How I Do It” procedural videos, “Confession Box,” and “My Most Memorable Day” with senior pain physicians.Hands-On Training: Pre-conference workshops on MSK ultrasound-guided pain interventions and fluoroscopy-guided (C-arm) interventional techniques.Global Networking: Opportunities to connect with leading experts and peers in the field of pain management.Why This Conference MattersWith pain disorders being one of the most common causes of disability worldwide, the demand for evidence-based, minimally invasive pain treatments is rising sharply. ICRAPAIN 2025 aims to bridge the gap between research and clinical practice, empowering physicians with the skills to deliver precision-guided interventions and improved patient outcomes.“ICRAPAIN is more than a conference—it’s an international movement to raise the standards of pain medicine. This year, our focus on MSK ultrasound reflects a commitment to precision, safety, and innovation in patient care,” said Dr. Gautam Das, Patron-in-Chief of ICRAPAIN 2025.Event DetailsDates: 30 August – 1 September 2025Venue: Altair Boutique Hotel, Kolkata, IndiaTheme: MSK Ultrasound in Pain MedicinePre-Conference Workshops: 30 August 2025Registration & Details: www.icrapain.com About Daradia Pain FoundationDaradia Pain Foundation, based in Kolkata, is a globally recognized institution dedicated to pain management education, training, and research. The foundation hosts international conferences, cadaveric workshops, and fellowships, training hundreds of physicians annually in advanced interventional techniques.Media ContactICRAPAIN 2025 SecretariatDaradia: The Pain Clinic, Kolkata, India📧 icrapain2025@gmail.com | 🌐 www.icrapain.com

