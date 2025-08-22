Female-Owned Private Tattoo Oasis Opens to the Public in Austin, TX

Cora Mylene tattooing in her studio in Austin, Texas. The serene, plant-filled studio space where Cora Mylene Tattoos offers private, large-scale body art sessions in Austin’s Hill Country. A custom neo-traditional tattoo featuring a psychedelic art inspired tiger by Cora Mylene.

Cora Mylene Tattoos Marks First Anniversary in LGBTQ-Affirming, Therapeutic Studio Space

It’s kind of like my home away from home—an oasis where I get to help people express themselves through tattoos” — Cora Mylene, founder, Cora Mylene Tattoos

Cora Mylene Tattoos, a woman-owned tattoo studio in the Hill Country, is marking its first anniversary this July with the formal announcement of its secluded private tattoo studio in Austin. Founded by female tattoo artist Cora Mylene, the space blends artistic precision with emotional safety, offering an inclusive haven for introverts, LGBTQ+ clients, and anyone seeking therapeutic tattoo experiences.

After seven years at a shared shop, Cora launched her private studio on July 1, 2024, designed to feel like “a home away from home” complete with natural light, greenery, exposed rafters, and calming views of local wildlife. Clients describe the space as cozy, quiet, and deeply personal, offering a sense of retreat from the high-energy buzz typical of the tattoo industry.

“It’s kind of like my home away from home, an oasis where I get to help people express themselves through tattoos,” said Cora Mylene, founder and lead artist. “Maybe people who would normally feel unwelcome in a typical shop can relax here. Introverts, quirky folks, even those who don’t want to talk—space will be made for you.”

This milestone marks more than just a physical space; it reflects a growing movement toward intentional, story-driven tattooing. Cora specializes in large-scale pieces that combine geometric realism with fluid, organic shapes tailored to each body. Sessions begin with a collaborative consultation process that includes a new online booking flow and creative-license questionnaire, introduced this month to help clients co-shape their vision.

Cora’s approach defies industry norms. All designs are prepared before appointment day, a shift from the last-minute sketching many clients experience elsewhere. With over 11,000 hours of tattooing and 2,000+ unique works completed, her focus remains on building long-term relationships. Some clients have returned for 100+ hours of ink over several years.

“Given the current climate, calling this an LGBTQ safe space isn’t optional—it’s necessary,” added Cora. “This is about creative freedom, yes—but it’s also about emotional safety.”

Recent designs include an intricate psychedelic tiger—a signature piece that exemplifies her shift toward bold, visionary art. Known for her vibrant color work and black and grey tattoo portfolio, Cora offers a wide stylistic range that continues to attract returning clients.

The studio’s plant-filled setting and artistic intimacy have positioned it as a rising favorite among those seeking psychedelic tattoos in Austin that go beyond surface-level aesthetics. Her practice has been recognized as one of the best tattoo shops in Austin for inclusive design and deeply collaborative sessions.

Cora Mylene Tattoos will also be featured this fall in an upcoming profile by an Austin design blog, as part of its “Women Who Design Differently” series. Inquiries for media, collaboration, or client bookings are now open through the studio’s website.

About Cora Mylene Tattoos

Founded in 2024 by Cora Mylene, Cora Mylene Tattoos is an independent, female-owned studio based in Austin, Texas. Offering custom large-scale tattoos rooted in geometric realism and therapeutic collaboration, the studio prioritizes client comfort, inclusion, and storytelling. Designed as a safe, plant-filled space especially welcoming to introverts and LGBTQ+ individuals, Cora’s practice has completed over 2,000 tattoos across 11,000+ hours of experience. Services include in-person consultations, personalized design sessions, and a streamlined online booking process.



