PsychPlus Partners with Dietitian Live to Expand Access to Whole-Person Mental Health Care

PsychPlus Dietitian Live

HOUSTON, IL, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PsychPlus , a leading provider of innovative psychiatric and mental health services, is proud to announce its partnership with Dietitian Live , the nation’s premier virtual nutrition counseling platform. This strategic collaboration brings integrated mental health and nutritional care to thousands of PsychPlus patients nationwide—offering a truly holistic approach to well-being.“At PsychPlus, we know mental health doesn’t exist in a vacuum,” said Faisal Tai, CEO at PsychPlus. “By teaming up with Dietitian Live, we’re empowering patients to address the emotional, behavioral, and physical aspects of health—together, in one care ecosystem.”The partnership makes it easy for PsychPlus patients to access registered dietitian support—from managing food-related mood triggers and emotional eating to addressing metabolic side effects from medications like antidepressants, antipsychotics, or mood stabilizers.Key Features of the Partnership:- Seamless Referrals: PsychPlus providers can refer patients directly to Dietitian Live’s team of registered dietitians for integrated support.- Insurance-Friendly Access: Many plans accepted, including coverage for most commercial insurers.- Convenient Virtual Appointments: Sessions are conducted online, fitting easily into patients’ busy lives.- Targeted Nutritional Counseling: Evidence-based support for conditions such as depression, anxiety, ADHD, binge eating, PCOS, and more.“This partnership is a natural extension of what we both believe—health is personal, complex, and never one-size-fits-all,” said Morgan Craven, Founder and CEO of Dietitian Live. “Together, we’re helping people connect the dots between mental and physical health in a way that feels supportive and sustainable.”Why It MattersOver 70% of patients with mental health conditions experience physical health comorbidities.Nutritional psychiatry is gaining momentum, but access remains limited—until now.This collaboration enables early intervention, better treatment outcomes, and higher patient satisfaction.The PsychPlus × Dietitian Live partnership is now active across all participating PsychPlus states. Patients can ask their providers for a referral or visit psychplus.com to learn more.About PsychPlusPsychPlus is a leading provider of integrated mental health care, committed to reducing suicide rates and improving mental health outcomes nationwide. Leveraging advanced technology and a growing network of providers, PsychPlus delivers accessible, high-quality psychiatric and therapeutic services. To learn more, visit PsychPlus and follow us on Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook.About Dietitian LiveDietitian Live is a fast-growing telehealth company specializing in connecting people with registered dietitians. Through its revolutionary behavior change model, sessions go beyond meal plans to help clients unlock their potential, transform their mindset, and create lasting changes. Their team of registered dietitians uses personalized, brain-based coaching to help clients achieve real breakthroughs in how they eat, move, sleep, and handle stress. To make this transformational care accessible, Dietitian Live partners with most major insurance providers—98% of clients pay $0 out of pocket. The company is also breaking down barriers through bold partnerships with gyms, employers, universities, and healthcare systems across the country. With every session, Dietitian Live is helping people reclaim their health, rewrite their habits, and reimagine what’s possible.Business Contact:Mitch McCafferyHead of Business Development, Employer Solutionssales@psychplus.com

