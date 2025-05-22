PsychPlus Launches Nationwide Employee Assistance Program (EAP) to Transform Workplace Mental Health

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PsychPlus , a leader in psychiatric and therapeutic care, is proud to announce the launch of its comprehensive Employee Assistance Program (EAP) services, further enhancing its Employer Solutions Program . This expansion positions PsychPlus as a single-source provider for comprehensive workplace mental health support, offering a full spectrum of services that extend beyond traditional care.The enhanced Employer Solutions Program now provides nationwide access to both in-person and virtual psychiatric and therapy services, advancing the PsychPlus mission of reducing suicide rates, promoting early intervention, and minimizing the impact of mental health-related disabilities in the workplace."Launching our integrated EAP services is a pivotal step toward ensuring employees receive the right type of support exactly when they need it," said Dr. Faisal Tai, Founder and CEO of PsychPlus. "This expansion reflects our commitment to providing seamless access, continuity of care, and comprehensive support that addresses the diverse challenges employees face today."PsychPlus Employer Mental Health Program: Comprehensive SupportCore Clinical Services:- In-Person and Virtual Therapy & Medication Management: Employees can access licensed therapists and psychiatric providers nationwide, with the flexibility of secure telehealth or in-person visits.- Continuity of Care: Consistent support for anxiety, depression, PTSD, substance use disorders, and other complex mental health needs.- Flexible Payment Options: Acceptance of most commercial insurance plans and customizable employer-funded programs, ensuring affordability and accessibility.New Integrated EAP Services:- 24/7 Mental Health Support: Immediate access to emotional support, stress management, and crisis counseling for employees and their dependents.- Solution-Focused Counseling: Short-term counseling for challenges such as grief, relationship stress, and burnout.- Work-Life Resources: Confidential support for financial planning, legal guidance, eldercare, childcare, and other personal concerns.- Wellness Tools: Access to mindfulness, meditation, and self-care resources.- Employer Support Services: Training for managers, wellness webinars, and consultation to promote a healthy workplace culture.This expansion comes at a time of increasing demand for mental health solutions that address the full spectrum of employee well-being—from clinical care to everyday life support. With the addition of EAP services, PsychPlus is uniquely positioned to deliver a complete, accessible, and technology-enabled ecosystem of care for today’s workforce.Continued Growth and InnovationAlongside the launch of its EAP services, PsychPlus continues to expand its consumer-facing brand, providing direct access to ketamine treatments for depression, anxiety, PTSD, and other conditions. Additionally, PsychPlus continues to leverage its proprietary Electronic Health Record (EHR) system, Galaxy, which enhances provider efficiency, reduces burnout, and streamlines patient experiences."Employers recognize that mental health is a critical component of workforce success," added Dr. Tai. "By expanding our Employer Solutions Program, we are taking a proactive approach to workplace mental health, ensuring employees receive the support they need—both professionally and personally."About PsychPlusPsychPlus is a leading provider of integrated mental health care, committed to reducing suicide rates and improving mental health outcomes nationwide. Leveraging advanced technology and a growing network of providers, PsychPlus delivers accessible, high-quality psychiatric and therapeutic services. To learn more, visit PsychPlus and follow us on Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook.Business Contact:Mitch McCafferyHead of Business Development, Employer Solutionssales@psychplus.com

