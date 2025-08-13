Unigen Expands Leadership Team to Support Next Stage of Growth

NEWARK, CA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Unigen Corporation , a global leader in the design and manufacturing of enterprise and industrial electronics, today announced the expansion of its leadership team to support its next stage of growth, with investments in both onshore and offshore manufacturing capabilities, including the upcoming opening of a new factory in Malaysia The new state-of-the-art facility near Penang, Malaysia is designed to expand Unigen’s production capacity as the company gears up in anticipation of significant growth with new and existing customers. At the same time, Unigen continues to expand its domestic capabilities to support customers who require secure and reliable US-based manufacturing.As part of this growth, Unigen is pleased to welcome the following additions to our top management team in our Newark, CA headquarters:- Darshana Gadkari, Vice President of Program Management: Gadkari brings over 18 years of leadership experience across customer-facing operations, engineering programs, and global manufacturing.- Kenny Lai, Sr. Vice President of Business Operations: Lai joins Unigen with more than 30 years of engineering, operations, and general management expertise in the EMS field, with a proven track record of revenue growth and profitability.- Tien Nguyen, Vice President of Operations: Nguyen brings over 27 years of expertise in operations, engineering, manufacturing, and systems integration, with a focus on lean manufacturing, project management, and operational excellence.Unigen is also excited to announce new additions to our top management team at our new offshore site in Malaysia:- Gary Yeoh, Director of Operations: With over 30 years of experience in engineering, production, and supply chain management, Yeoh has a strong track record leading complex global operations. Notably, he assisted in setting up Unigen Hanoi twelve years ago. In his new role, he will be responsible for overseeing the ramp-up and ongoing management of Unigen’s Malaysian day-to-day operations.- Akmar Abdul Kader, Director of Human Resources and Business Partner: Akmar brings over 25 years of experience in Human Resource Management and Human Resource Development for various electronic manufacturing companies, and will be key in building a strong, people-first culture at the new facility.Together, these new strategic hires will help Unigen successfully navigate the next stage of growth for the company."This is an important time for Unigen as we scale to meet growing demand both at our onshore and offshore facilities," said Paul W. Heng, Founder and CEO of Unigen. "By strengthening our leadership team and expanding our global footprint, we're better equipped to support our customers and simultaneously position ourselves for long-term growth.”About Unigen CorporationFounded in 1991, Unigen is an established global leader in the design and manufacture of OEM products including SSDs, DRAM modules, NVDIMMs, Enterprise IO and AI solutions. Unigen also offers a full array of Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS), including design, quick-turn prototyping, new product introduction, volume production, supply chain management, assembly & test, and aftermarket services. Headquartered in Newark, California, the company operates state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities (ISO-9001/14001/13485 and IATF 16949) in the heart of Silicon Valley as well as offshore in Vietnam. Unigen offers its products and services to customers worldwide targeting a broad range of end markets including automotive, computing and storage, embedded, medical, AI, robotics, clean energy, and IoT. Learn more about Unigen’s products and services at Unigen.com.

