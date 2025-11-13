Unigen Malaysia Now Production Ready

Unigen’s New State-of-the-Art Manufacturing Facility in Malaysia

State-of-the-art manufacturing facility expands capacity, enhances business continuity, and drives growth in new markets with advanced automation and tooling

NEWARK, CA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Unigen Corporation announced today that its new manufacturing facility in Kulim Hi-Tech Park (KHTP), near Penang, Malaysia, is now fully operational. The launch marks a major milestone in Unigen’s continued global expansion and its commitment to meeting growing demand from both new and existing customers. The state-of-the-art site is equipped with the most advanced manufacturing lines and the latest in production automation, positioning Unigen to address the needs of bleeding-edge requirements for emerging markets such as Artificial Intelligence and Smart Cities.Unigen Malaysia is located in the Kulim Industrial Corridor, one of Malaysia’s leading technology hubs. The new facility benefits from a strong ecosystem of surrounding businesses including a significant presence of Fortune 500 companies with operations in the region, allowing Unigen to leverage the extensive infrastructure, ecosystem, and supply chain. The new site is also located near Coraza Systems, a company within the Unigen Group that specializes in sheet metal fabrication and precision machining. These co-located sites will enable seamless vertical integration on larger system and box builds.In line with Unigen’s commitment to corporate social responsibility, the company worked closely with local authorities to ensure that the new facility was built with a sustainable footprint.“Our new Malaysia facility delivers on our promise to our customers to be ready to support their growth while also building a more diversified and resilient global operation” said Paul W. Heng, Founder and CEO of Unigen. “But even more than that, we are showing our willingness to invest in the most advanced manufacturing technology to meet the needs of the most bleeding-edge requirements for emerging markets.”“Having helped launch Unigen’s Hanoi facility over a decade ago, it’s exciting to get to be part of this next chapter,” said Gary Yeoh, Director of Operations for Unigen Malaysia. “And our investment is not just offering the most advanced manufacturing technology available. More importantly, we are investing in a very talented team in Malaysia to drive the next phase of Unigen’s growth.”About Unigen CorporationFounded in 1991, Unigen is an established global leader in the design and manufacture of OEM products including SSDs, DRAM modules, NVDIMMs, Enterprise IO, and AI solutions. Unigen also offers a full array of Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS), including design, quick-turn prototyping, new product introduction, volume production, supply chain management, assembly & test, and aftermarket services. Headquartered in Newark, California, the company operates state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities (ISO-9001/14001/13485 and IATF 16949) in the heart of Silicon Valley as well as offshore in Vietnam and Malaysia. Unigen offers its products and services to customers worldwide targeting a broad range of end markets including automotive, computing and storage, embedded, medical, AI, robotics, clean energy, defense, aerospace, and IoT. Learn more about Unigen’s products and services at unigen.com.

