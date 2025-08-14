CyberNINES CEO Appointed Chair of The Cyber AB’s C3PAO Advisory Council

Scott Singer, CEO, CyberNINES

CyberNINES CEO, Scott Singer has been appointed Chair of The Cyber AB’s inaugural C3PAO Advisory Council.

MADISON, WI, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CyberNINES CEO, Scott Singer, has been appointed Chair of The Cyber AB’s inaugural C3PAO Advisory Council.

The Cyber AB will leverage the Council as a primary source of advice and feedback, both for its role as an ISO/IEC 17011:2017-compliant accreditation body and to help shape the CMMC Ecosystem. The Council will provide insights on assessment methodologies, CMMC implementation, and emerging technologies relevant to the program.

As co-founder and CEO of CyberNINES, Scott brings more than 30 years of experience, including active duty and reserve service in the U.S. Navy. He has deep expertise in regulatory frameworks and government contracting, including FAR, DFARS, and NIST SP 800-171. Scott has testified before Congress on CMMC Implementation: What It Means for Small Businesses.

“It’s an honor to serve as Chair of The Cyber AB’s C3PAO Advisory Council at such a critical moment for the CMMC Program. Our goal is to ensure we are meeting the rigorous certification requirements while supporting our Defense Industrial Base (DIB). I look forward to working alongside my fellow Council members to provide guidance, promote best practices, and help strengthen cybersecurity across the entire CMMC Ecosystem.”

Members of the C3PAO Advisory Council volunteer their time and serve in a non-compensatory capacity. Each member will serve a two-year term and oversee specialized committees on accreditation, assessment guidance, external services, and the CMMC Assessment Process (CAP).

About CyberNINES

As an authorized CMMC Third-Party Assessment Organization (C3PAO), CyberNINES provides COMPLIANCE WITHOUT COMPLEXITY® delivering expert assessments, remediation, and full journey consulting to businesses nationwide. CyberNINES is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) focused on those supporting the U.S. Department of Defense. Their mission is to guide businesses through their entire cybersecurity journey, protecting critical systems and information from ever-evolving threats.

For more information, visit: https://cybernines.com.

