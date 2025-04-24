Midwest NDIA Compliance Conference to be held May 14, 2025, in Brookfield, WI

National Defense Industrial Association May 14, 2025 - Brookfield WI, Navigating Compliance Risks to Drive Strategic Advantage

Navigating Compliance Risks to Drive Strategic Advantage Conference offers a unique opportunity to gain critical insights into navigating these complexities.

Understanding and managing compliance and cybersecurity is not just a technical issue—it’s a business imperative. Getting it right positions you as a serious player in the federal market.” — Megan McKinney, Conference Chair

BROOKFIELD, WI, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Defense Industrial Association (NDIA) Great Lakes Chapter and Cybersecurity Division are excited to announce the Midwest Compliance Conference, Navigating Compliance Risks to Drive Strategic Advantage. In an era of escalating regulatory demands, the path to securing Federal and Department of Defense (DoD) business is fraught with compliance challenges that can threaten even the most established organizations. Navigating Compliance Risks to Drive Strategic Advantage offers a unique opportunity to gain critical insights into navigating these complexities.

Industry leaders, compliance experts, and government insiders will reveal strategies to fortify your business, protect revenue streams, and outpace competitors in an increasingly regulated environment.

"I'm honored to join this important convening by the NDIA Great Lakes Chapter, the Cybersecurity Division, and their partners to address the growing risks facing government contractors,” said Trey Hodgkins, NDIA Cybersecurity Division Chair. “Cybersecurity is a key part of that risk, and I look forward to sharing how contractors and subcontractors can take action to protect their businesses."

“Understanding and managing compliance and cybersecurity is not just a technical issue—it’s a business imperative,” elaborated Megan McKinney, Conference Chair, NDIA Great Lakes Board Member and NDIA Cybersecurity Division Member. “Getting it right builds trust, opens doors to bigger contracts, and positions you as a serious player in the federal market. Both the NDIA Great Lakes Chapter and Cybersecurity Division help make these critical discussions possible.”

WHO SHOULD ATTEND?

If you are doing any government business either as a prime contractor or a sub-contractor, this impacts you. This event will equip you with the knowledge to stay competitive and safeguard your organization’s future.

We encourage attendance from both large and small businesses, c-suite execs, business developers, supply chain, contracts, and legal team members.

We thank our sponsors for helping to make this event a success!

- PREMIER SPONSOR: Bank of America

- NETWORKING LUNCH SPONSOR: RADICL

- CONTRIBUTING SPONSORS: STINSON LLP, Dempsey Law, and Aeroplicity

- INKIND SPONSORS: Wisconsin Procurement Institute (WPI) and CyberNINES LLC

