Rony Jabour Launches New Workplace Safety Initiative Impacting Industries Across the United States

With passion and purpose, Rony Jabour takes the stage at Build Safe Connection, calling for a safer, stronger future in the construction industry.

Rony Jabour delivering an inspiring speech on workplace safety, drawing from his international experience and personal journey at safety conference.

Award-winning safety trainer introduces innovative solutions to reduce workplace accidents and empower workers in multiple industries.

Safety is not about PPE; it’s about going back home safely every day.”
— Rony Jabour
BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rony Jabour, an internationally recognized workplace safety leader and award-winning trainer, is proud to announce the launch of a groundbreaking safety initiative aimed at reducing workplace accidents and improving safety standards across multiple industries in the United States.

With over two decades of experience in occupational safety and training, Jabour has worked with leading companies, government agencies, and nonprofit organizations, delivering programs that have empowered thousands of workers and managers to create safer, more efficient work environments.

"Safety is not just compliance — it’s a culture. Our goal is to equip every worker, from the frontline to the executive level, with the tools, knowledge, and mindset to prevent accidents before they happen," says Jabour.

The new initiative will provide:

Advanced Safety Training Programs tailored to industry-specific risks

Leadership Workshops to help managers foster a safety-first culture

Multilingual Resources to ensure accessibility for diverse workforces

Onsite and Virtual Training Options for maximum flexibility

Jabour’s commitment to workplace safety has earned him recognition from international organizations, including being named one of the Top 100 Global Educational Leaders. His work has been featured in multiple media outlets, including ABC News, FOX, and Yahoo Finance.

The program is now available to companies nationwide, with options for in-person sessions, online modules, and customized consulting.

About Rony Jabour
Rony Jabour is the founder of United Safety Net, a safety training and consulting company dedicated to reducing workplace hazards and promoting a culture of prevention. He is a sought-after speaker, trainer, and author of “A História Contada por Trás de um dos Nomes Mais Importantes da Segurança do Trabalho Mundial.”

For more information, please visit: https://ronyjabour.com or https://unitedsafetynet.com

Media Contact:
Rony Jabour
United Safety Net
Phone: +1 (coloque seu número)
Email: (coloque seu e-mail)
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/ronyjabour

+1 978-767-0630
