4C HEAD START AND EARLY HEAD START SITES EARN NATIONAL ACCREDITATION

Community Coordinated Care for Children, Inc. (4C) announced that all its directly operated Head Start & Early Head Start sites received national accreditation.

This is a tremendous achievement for our Head Start and Early Head Start programs,” — Patricia Frank, President & CEO

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Community Coordinated Care for Children, Inc., (4C) local non-profit organization committed to strengthening communities and families in Central Florida, announced today that all of its directly operated Head Start and Early Head Start sites recently received national accreditation by COGNIA, a global nonprofit organization that accredits, assesses, and supports continuous improvement in pre‑K through secondary education:

Accredited sites include:

• 4C Early Head Start – Ferguson Development Center; Orlando

• 4C Head Start Preschool; Altamonte

• 4C Head Start Preschool Lawton; Oviedo

• 4C Head Start Preschool Midway; Sanford

• 4C Head Start Preschool/Early Head Start – Palm Plaza; Kissimmee

The accredited sites include 34 classrooms across Orange, Osceola, and Seminole counties. This recognition underscores 4C’s unwavering commitment to delivering high-quality early childhood education.

COGNIA awarded the accreditation following a rigorous review process that measured each site against national standards of educational excellence. COGNIA recognized 4C’s sites following a rigorous review process that assessed the programs against national standards of educational excellence. This milestone reflects 4C’s dedication to creating nurturing, comprehensive environments where children and families can thrive.

“This is a tremendous achievement for our Head Start and Early Head Start programs,” said Patricia Frank, President & CEO of 4C. “It speaks to the tireless work of our team and their focus on continuous quality improvement. We are grateful to the entire Head Start team for leading the effort through this detailed and demanding process.”

The 4C Head Start and Early Head Start programs serve more than 700 children and families across Central Florida, providing comprehensive services that support school readiness, family engagement, health, nutrition, and social-emotional development.

“We know that accreditation is more than a credential—it’s a reflection of the quality, care, and community-centered approach that defines 4C,” said Cindy Metz, director of Head Start/Early Head Start.

ABOUT 4C

For more than 50 years, 4C has provided access to high-quality early learning and intervention programs that make a difference in the lives of young children. As a private non-profit 501(c)(3) corporation, 4C operates under a Board of Directors made up of community volunteers who establish corporate policy and provide direction for the Agency. For more information about 4C and the services it offers, please visit our website at https://4cflorida.org/

