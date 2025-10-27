HARBOUR + BENEFICIAL™ LAUNCHES E-COMMERCE WEBSITE FOR NEW, HYPERLOCAL HARBOUR ISLAND & TAMPA APPAREL BRAND

One Particular Harbour Island. Part of the Harbour Island Heritage Collection, available now at www.wearyourisland.com The Tampa Icon Tee, part of the Tampa Traditions Manifest at www.wearyourisland.com Midnight Minaret, Part of the Tampa Traditions Manifest. Available now at www.wearyourisland.com HI.TPA. Logo - Wear Your Island

Harbour + Beneficial, a Tampa-based lifestyle company, today announced the launch of www.wearyourisland.com.

This brand and our designs are my love letter to a city and a neighborhood I love. Whether you live here, visit here, or carry Tampa in your heart, this brand is a way to wear your island.” — Michael Monahan

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Harbour + Beneficial, a Tampa-based lifestyle company, today announced the launch of www.wearyourisland.com a hyperlocal storytelling apparel brand. Harbour + Beneficial is anchored on Harbour Island and inspired by Tampa’s neighborhoods, rich history, and culture.

Harbour + Beneficial creates hyperlocal lifestyle apparel and intellectual property that celebrates Tampa’s neighborhoods, history, and personality—allowing people to live, love, and wear where they’re from (or wish they were).

The company’s anchor brand, HI.TPA., which is shorthand for Harbour Island, Tampa, blends premium apparel with designs that capture the city’s spirit, from Harbour Island’s nautical roots to Tampa’s landmarks and local legends.

“Harbour Island has a way of pulling you back; and pulling you in. It’s not just a neighborhood—it’s a cul-de-sac in the middle of a vibrant and growing downtown,” said Michael Monahan, founder. “This brand and our designs are my love letter to a city and a neighborhood I love. Whether you live here, visit here, or carry Tampa in your heart, this brand is a way to wear your island and rep your city with pride.”

The debut line includes more than two dozen designs produced primarily on premium garments. Using a modern print-on-demand model, each order is made individually, ensuring high quality while reducing waste.

The company’s complete opening lineup is available now at www.wearyourisland.com and is comprised of three primary “manifests” or collections:

• HI.TPA™ Private Private Label – Our branded, private-label manifest.

• Harbour Island Heritage – Tributes to the Harbour Island neighborhood

• Tampa Traditions – Off island and Tampa proud.

To celebrate the launch, customers can use promo code WELCOME10 for ten percent off all orders through November 15, 2025. And shipping is always free for orders over $99.

Looking ahead, Harbour + Beneficial™ plans to expand its collection to other neighborhoods with hyperlocal themed collections, or “manifests” as the company calls them, leaning into Tampa’s nautical heritage, creative collaborations, and potentially retail partnerships throughout Tampa Bay.

About Harbour + Beneficial™

Harbour + Beneficial™ is a Tampa-based apparel venture focused on place-based storytelling. Its flagship brand, HI.TPA.™, celebrates Harbour Island and Tampa’s evolving culture through creative, high-quality apparel and accessories.

-HI.TPA.-

