Alliance Creative Group (ACGX) Releases 2025 Q2 Quarterly Financial and Disclosure Report

Strategic Shift Toward Phased Rollouts, Digital Asset Expansion, AI Automation, and Network Monetization

Alliance Creative Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACGX)

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alliance Creative Group ( ACGX ) Releases 2025 Q2 Quarterly Financial and Disclosure ReportStrategic Shift Toward Phased Rollouts, Digital Asset Expansion, AI Automation, and Network MonetizationChicago, IL –Alliance Creative Group, Inc., ( http://www.ACGX.us ) (Stock Symbol OTC: ACGX) is pleased to announce the results of Operations for the Year Ending June 30, 2025.Revenues for the Quarter ending June 30, 2025 (“Q2 2025”) were $12,340Gross Profits for the Quarter ending June 30, 2025 (“Q2 2025”) were $12,340Net Income for the Quarter ending June 30, 2025 (“Q2 2025”) were $2,723The total assets on the Balance Sheet for the Alliance Creative Group as of 6/30/25 were $1,073,063The total outstanding common shares as of June 30, 2025 were 5,379,211 with 3,199,023 of those shares in the floatThe lower revenues for Q2 2025 primarily reflect the company’s current focus on strategic investments and consulting agreements rather than direct operating revenues.Net Income for Q2 2025 was $2,723, compared to a net loss of $78,843 in Q2 2024.The Company ended the quarter with $238,883 in cash on hand.The full financial statement, balance sheet, statement of operations, cash flow statement, and disclosure statements are posted on the OTC Market Company website at www.OTCmarkets.com under the stock symbol ACGX in the section for filings and disclosure and on www.ACGX.us in the investor relations section.Paul Sorkin, CEO of the Alliance Creative Group, Inc. said, “Over the last few months, we’ve made significant progress toward identifying the right opportunities that align with our long-term vision. Instead of rushing to close a single larger deal, we are strategically building relationships with multiple external teams and partners. Our plan is to roll out new initiatives in phases — reducing upfront cash risk, allowing us to test, refine, and scale each step, and creating a more stable foundation for long-term growth. Many of these upcoming projects will integrate advanced AI tools and AI Agents to automate processes that are currently done manually. This will allow us to operate more efficiently, reduce costs, and scale more effectively over time as the technology continues to improve. We believe this measured, multi-phase approach will position ACGX to capture more opportunities, adapt faster, and create sustained shareholder value over time.”Key Updates and HighlightsDigital Asset Network Strategy: ACGX is pursuing opportunities to acquire undervalued digital properties with established traffic and growth potential. The goal is to increase visibility, optimize monetization, and leverage cross-promotion across a broader network of owned websites. Over time, owning multiple high-traffic properties will allow ACGX to share internal resources, strengthen negotiating power with advertisers, and create bundled monetization opportunities that perform better at scale. Automation will play a major role in this strategy, with AI and AI Agents deployed to handle content creation, data analysis, marketing workflows, and customer engagement tasks. By reducing manual workload, we can accelerate growth across all owned properties and respond more quickly to market trends.Potential New Media Acquisition: ACGX is in advanced discussions to acquire a digital media platform focused on short-form, topical entertainment content. This property blends humor, news commentary, and culturally relevant storytelling to engage a younger, highly social media-active audience. Its unique combination of AI-driven production and personality-driven content has demonstrated strong viral potential, and it could serve as a major traffic engine for cross-promoting other ACGX digital assets. PeopleVine Investment: ACGX continues to hold 1,693,086 shares of PeopleVine, Inc. (1,518,711 common shares and 174,375 options) and one Board seat. The company continues to do well overall and remains in discussions with potential investors regarding a partial sale of these shares to redeploy capital into additional high-upside projects for ACGX while helping PeopleVine scale faster and potentially increase the future value of the PeopleVine shares that ACGX owns.Say Less Spritz: ACGX owns 20% of the brand under its new ownership structure with Beverage Assets, LLC, following a debt-to-equity conversion earlier this year.Consulting & Receivables: ACGX maintains a consulting and marketing agreement with Connect Gifting Company, LLC, with an outstanding receivable balance of $27,383.25. The company is reviewing its legal options for collection.With our low share float, cash on hand, and minimal overhead, ACG is well positioned to take advantage of a wide range of opportunities. Our long-term strategy remains focused on vertical integration and shared resource models between projects to achieve greater operational efficiency and long-term growth. We will update the public when anything is completed.About Alliance Creative Group, Inc.Alliance Creative Group, Inc. (Stock Symbol: ACGX) is a Parent Holding Company on the OTC market. The strategy ACG intends to deploy is a shared resource model where internal divisions, portfolio companies, and strategic investments are vertically integrated, optimizing efficiencies and cost savings. Resources may be applied to a mix of early-stage equity investments in companies that synergize with the company’s shared resource model and secured investment opportunities. ACG’s mission is to utilize a unique blend of capital, relationships, experience, and secured investment structures to increase value for its clients, partners, investors, and shareholders while reducing overall risk. For more information, visit www.AllianceCreativeGroup.com or www.ACGX.us About PeopleVinePeopleVine is a Software as a Service (SAAS) company that specializes in serving the Lifestyle Hospitality industry. The Member Experience & CRM Software allows luxury hotels, resorts, and private member clubs to elevate a more personalized online membership experience. PeopleVine helps their clients build member communities, drive engagement, and connect the dots that elevate experiences and revenues. The software empowers its clients teams to deliver efficiently managed operations through an integrated platform. PeopleVine is committed to being the most essential and adaptive SaaS engagement platform for companies that take a customer centric approach to business.For more information www.PeopleVine.com About Say Less SpritzSay Less Spritz is a low ABV premium light wine in a can. Say Less blends a carefully sourced selection of West Coast rosé and wine varietals with sparkling water and real fruit juice to create a single serving ready to drink (RTD) wine in a can. The Award winning Products come in 6 flavors: Classic Rosé Spritz, Pineapple Rosé Spritz, Watermelon Rosé Spritz, Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, and Sauvignon Blanc. All products are 100 calories or less, 5 grams of sugar or less, and contain all natural ingredients. The rosé collection is sweetened with monk fruit to provide a cleaner and more enjoyable drinking experience without compromising on taste or quality. For more info: www.SayLessSpritz.com This news release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the bespeaks-caution doctrine. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, product and service demand and acceptance, changes in technology, economic conditions, the impact of competition and pricing, government regulation, and other risks described in statements filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All such forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, and whether made by or on behalf of the Company, are expressly qualified by the cautionary statements that may accompany the forward-looking statements. In addition, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.Investor Relations and Media Contact1-312-498-9769info@ACGemail.com

