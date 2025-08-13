Lounge Lizard Launches Dual-Audience Websites for American Camp Association NY & NJ and Tri-State Camp Conference

Lounge Lizard Logo Responsive design in action — the new Tri-State Camp Conference website by Lounge Lizard delivers a vibrant, dual-audience experience optimized for desktop, tablet, and mobile. Modern and intuitive — the new ACA, NY & NJ website by Lounge Lizard offers tailored pathways for parents, caregivers, and camp professionals across all devices.

LONG ISLAND, NY, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lounge Lizard Worldwide Inc. , a leading digital marketing and web design agency , is proud to announce the simultaneous launch of two cutting-edge websites developed for the American Camp Association, New York & New Jersey (ACA, NY & NJ), and its flagship event, the Tri-State Camp Conference. These modern, scalable WordPress platforms were crafted to serve their diverse audiences better and elevate the digital presence of both organizations.Enhancing Engagement for Two Distinct AudiencesACA, NY & NJ is a respected organization committed to advancing the camp and advocacy communities across New York and New Jersey. The association required a robust digital solution to effectively address two primary user groups: families and public visitors seeking camp information, and professional members needing specialized resources and tools. Lounge Lizard’s solution features a “choose-your-own-adventure” style homepage that directs users into dual, distinct content paths, enabling tailored user journeys with enhanced accessibility and search functionality.Simultaneously, the Tri-State Camp Conference, the premier annual gathering for camp and youth development professionals, launched its first dedicated website separate from the ACA, NY & NJ umbrella. The conference site serves two key audiences — attendees and exhibitors — with custom navigation flows and immersive storytelling that reposition Atlantic City as a vibrant, professional destination. The site integrates critical tools such as Expotracker for seamless exhibit registration and features a mobile-first, SEO-optimized design that meets 2025 digital standards.Strategic Approach and Innovative FeaturesLounge Lizard implemented a comprehensive approach for both websites, including:-Dual-Path Navigation: Clear, separate user flows for public and professional users on ACA, NY & NJ; and attendees versus exhibitors on Tri-State Camp Conference.-Accessibility and Performance: ADA-compliant design, advanced autocomplete search, and fast load times optimized for all devices.-Engagement Tools: Live chat support, sticky call-to-action sidebars, and embedded third-party plugins for event registration and calendars.-Compelling UX and Content: Vibrant design elements, micro-interactions, and storytelling that elevate user experience and brand perception.-Scalable Architecture: Robust foundations supporting future growth in membership, advocacy, event registrations, and exhibitor sales.Positive Early Impact and Future OutlookInitial feedback and early analytics demonstrate stronger visitor engagement, higher conversion rates, and improved site usability for both organizations. The Tri-State Camp Conference website has notably increased form submissions from attendees and exhibitors while promoting Atlantic City’s unique appeal beyond traditional stereotypes.“We are thrilled to partner with ACA, NY & NJ to deliver innovative digital platforms that truly reflect their mission and community,” said Ken Braun, Co-Owner of Lounge Lizard.. “By addressing the distinct needs of their audiences with seamless UX and scalable technology, these sites set a new standard for the camp industry's digital engagement.”Both websites are now live and accessible to the public:-ACA, NY & NJ: https://acanynj.org/ -Tri-State Camp Conference: https://tristatecampconference.com For additional details regarding these websites, check out Lounge Lizard’s case studies for both websites at https://www.loungelizard.com/work/ ###About Lounge Lizard:Founded by industry leaders Ken Braun and Sharon Sexton Braun, Lounge Lizard is a family-owned digital marketing agency that has been in business for over 25 years. Headquartered in Long Island, NY, with offices in New York City, Washington D.C., Nashville, Charleston, Los Angeles, Richmond, Austin, Las Vegas, and Miami, our award-winning firm excels in branding, web design, and results-driven digital marketing, earning accolades for our innovative strategies and tangible results. We foster long-term partnerships with our clients, creating impactful 360° digital experiences that propel their success in the ever-evolving digital landscape.

