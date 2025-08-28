PCMS Secures Strategic Partnership with PropertyLens to Enhance Insurance Underwriting and Claims Processing Operations

Strategic Partnership Uncovering hidden issues to drive better risk assessment

Partnership Brings Comprehensive Home History & Risk Reports to Insurance Carriers, Improving Decision-Making and Risk Assessment

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PCMS , a leading provider of cloud-based insurance technology solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with PropertyLens , the industry leader in comprehensive home history and risk reporting. This collaboration addresses challenges within the insurance industry for better risk assessment and data transparency while enabling insurance stakeholders to achieve more accurate underwriting, quicker claims resolution, and improved profitability.The partnership combines PropertyLens extensive property intelligence with PCMS’s cloud-based platform, Atlas , equipping carriers with detailed home history and risk assessment data to make better-informed underwriting decisions and speed up claims processing.The integration of PCMS and PropertyLens offers real-time access to property data through APIs, facilitating new business underwriting, renewals, and claims investigation processes. PropertyLens reports cover prior insurance claims, ownership history, property features, environmental risks, and neighborhood demographics."Our partnership with PropertyLens gives our customers fully integrated, automated property data and faster underwriting decisions, enabling small-to-mid-sized carriers to compete more effectively, reduce risk, and improve profitability,” said Mark Goldman, CEO of PCMS.Bob Frady, CEO of PropertyLens, added, "Insurance carriers are under increasing pressure to improve accuracy while controlling costs. Our collaboration with PCMS puts powerful property insights directly into underwriters' and adjusters' hands, transforming how they assess risk and process claims. This isn't just about better data – it's about enabling better business outcomes."Those small to mid-size carriers can really benefit from this partnership from enhanced underwriting that leads to more accurate risk assessments, better pricing precision, and fewer losses from adverse selection. In addition, streamlined claims processes, improved customer satisfaction, and data-driven decisions to optimize portfolio performance.About PCMSPCMS is a leading provider of cloud-based enterprise software solutions for the insurance industry, empowering carriers and MGAs with innovative technology to optimize their operations and enhance customer experiences. With a focus on delivering robust and scalable solutions, PCMS helps its clients navigate the complexities of the modern insurance landscape and remain competitive in a rapidly evolving market. For more information, visit www.pcmstech.com About PropertyLensPropertyLens is the industry leader in comprehensive home history and risk reporting, providing detailed property intelligence to insurance carriers, real estate professionals, and financial institutions. The company's proprietary database combines public records, insurance claims data, and environmental risk information to deliver comprehensive property profiles that enhance decision-making across multiple industries.For more information about this partnership or PCMS solutions, contact:Media Contact:Michael DesrochersPCMSPhone: 603-421-6118Email: mdesrochers@pcmstech.comWebsite: www.pcmstech.com PropertyLens Contact:John SiegmanPropertyLensPhone: 858-212-5396Email: john@propertylens.comWebsite: www.propertylens.com

