METRONATIONAL ACQUIRES FORMER MARATHON OIL HEADQUARTERS BUILDING IN HOUSTON’S CITYCENTRE DISTRICT

The acquisition of 990 Town and Country marks MetroNational's first expansion in a decade. 990 Town and Country is a 442,042-square-foot, Class AA office tower in Houston’s high-performing Katy Freeway East submarket. 990 Town and Country features a signature amenities floor with sweeping views of West Houston, a cutting-edge conference center with breakout rooms that foster engagement through integrated digital technology, and thoughtfully curated indoor and outdoor spaces.

990 Town and Country Blvd. Acquisition Marks First Expansion in a Decade

For over 70 years, MetroNational has remained deeply committed to investing in West Houston, as evidenced by our long-standing dedication to the growth and evolution of Memorial City.” — Jason Johnson, CEO of MetroNational

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Houston-based MetroNational , the privately-held real estate investment, development and management company behind the Memorial City mixed-use development, today announced its largest acquisition in a decade: the purchase of 990 Town and Country Blvd., a 442,042-square-foot, Class AA office tower in Houston’s high-performing Katy Freeway East submarket. Ideally located at the gateway to CityCentre, less than a mile away from Memorial City, the former Marathon Oil Corporation headquarters purchase marks a significant milestone for MetroNational.“For over 70 years, MetroNational has remained deeply committed to investing in West Houston, as evidenced by our long-standing dedication to the growth and evolution of Memorial City,” said Jason Johnson, CEO of MetroNational. “Our vision continues to shape the future of West Houston, and the addition of 990 Town and Country represents a unique opportunity to expand our office portfolio just steps away from Memorial City – further reinforcing our commitment to creating exceptional places to work, connect and thrive.”Located at the southeast corner of the I-10 and Beltway 8 intersection, the 15-story office tower offers exceptional visibility, connectivity and access to Houston’s most affluent neighborhoods and premier live-work-play destinations, including the adjacent CityCentre, Town and Country Village and Memorial City. Built in 2022, 990 Town and Country sits on a 3.4-acre site masterfully designed by Houston-based architecture firm Munoz + Albin. The state-of-the-art building features a signature amenities floor with sweeping views of West Houston, a cutting-edge conference center with breakout rooms that foster engagement through integrated digital technology, and thoughtfully curated indoor and outdoor spaces designed for collaboration and relaxation.The Katy Freeway East submarket – home to Memorial City and CityCentre – continues to outperform in the market with single-digit vacancy rates, strong tenant demand and consistent leasing velocity. The corridor has emerged as one of the most active office markets in the U.S., fueled by the westward migration of major employers and sustained population growth.“It’s rare to acquire a newly constructed, top-tier office tower in a high barrier to entry market,” added Scooter Hicks, President of MetroNational. “With near-total vacancy, 990 Town and Country represents a unique value-add opportunity to strategically expand our footprint. We’ve long admired this asset, and its arrival on the market is an incredible complement to our broader Memorial City portfolio – allowing MetroNational to unlock upside through targeted leasing, thoughtful repositioning and long-term integration.”With more than 10 million square feet of developed real estate and a proven track record across office, retail, hospitality and multifamily, MetroNational’s acquisition signals a continued commitment to strategic growth and long-term value creation. 990 Town and Country reinforces MetroNational’s integrated approach to placemaking and vision for developing transformational real estate in Memorial City and Greater Houston.MetroNational represented itself in the acquisition. JLL’s Brandon Clarke, Kevin McConn, Rick Goings, Sanford Criner and Jeff Cairns represented ConocoPhillips in the transaction.Photography available here (courtesy of JLL).ABOUT METRONATIONALMetroNational is a privately-held real estate investment, development, and management company headquartered in Houston, Texas. MetroNational’s portfolio spans office, multi-family, retail, restaurant, hospitality, and healthcare, fully integrating best-of-class services, while providing the highest quality and enduring value. Founded in 1954, the multi-generational, family-owned company oversees more than 10 million square feet of commercial real estate assets, primarily located in Greater Houston. Its landmark asset, Memorial City, is a 300-acre mixed-use development anchoring the Memorial District.For more information, visit www.metronational.com ABOUT MEMORIAL CITYMemorial City is a 300-acre, mixed-used business and retail destination and key anchor of west Houston’s dynamic Memorial District. Locally owned and managed by MetroNational, the visionary city-within-a-city encompasses activated green/public space and more than 10 million square feet of developed real estate spanning Class A office, multiple retail centers including iconic Memorial City Mall, over 1,700 multifamily units, two upscale hotels (Hotel ZaZa Memorial City and The Westin Memorial City) and Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center, one of the largest medical campuses in Greater Houston. Its newest culinary stars - Levi Goode’s Credence, Sambrooks Hospitality’s The Pit Room and FB Society’s Haywire – join a myriad of diverse dining options.For more information, please visit www.memorialcity.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.