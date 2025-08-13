Diversified Restaurant Group Announces Grand Opening of New Taco Bell in Perris, California

New Location Features Convenient Kiosks and a Walk-Up Window

PERRIS, CA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Diversified Restaurant Group , one of the largest Taco Bell franchisees with over 360 restaurants, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its newest Taco Bell location at 4103 Ramona Expy, Perris, CA 92571, on Thursday, August 14, 2025, at 11 AM. Strategically located right off the freeway, the location is poised to become a convenient stop for travelers and locals alike. To mark the grand opening, the first 50 guests in line will receive a free Taco Bell frisbee or bottle opener, plus a raffle ticket for a chance to win an exclusive Taco Bell pickleball set or tote bag.The Perris Taco Bell is designed to enhance the customer experience with state-of-the-art ordering kiosks and a dedicated walk-up window, perfect for quick and easy service.“We’re incredibly excited to bring the unique Taco Bell experience to the Perris community with this brand-new location,” said Bob Schalow, Sr. VP of Operations for Diversified Restaurant Group Southern California. “Our goal is to provide exceptional service and delicious food in a convenient setting, especially for those on the go. The kiosks and walk-up window are designed to make ordering a breeze.”Guests can look forward to enjoying all their Taco Bell favorites, from classic tacos and burritos to innovative items such as the new Crispy Chicken Menu! The Perris location will offer dine-in, online ordering for pickup and delivery, and catering services.For added convenience, customers are encouraged to download the Taco Bell app from the App Store or Google Play to place orders for pickup at the new Perris location or through their favorite delivery providers: DoorDash, Uber Eats, or Grubhub.To learn more about Diversified Restaurant Group, please visit www.drgfood.com About Diversified Restaurant GroupDiversified Restaurant Group is a restaurant business comprised of owners and operators working to innovate and grow with quick service and fast casual brands across the country. What started as a limited partnership in a 30-unit Taco Bell franchise in 2012 has since grown into a 360+ unit, multi-brand QSR operation with restaurants in Nevada, California, Kansas, Missouri, and Alaska

