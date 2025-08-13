Now Hiring! TBI Announces Executive Administrative Assistant Job Opening

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation seeks interested and qualified candidates for the following open positions.

EXECUTIVE ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT MEDICAID FRAUD CONTROL DIVISION DAVIDSON COUNTY 1 VACANCY

Job Duties:

Assists MFCD attorneys with legal research and preparation of case files. Catalogs civil case complaints and coordinates with State Attorney General’s Office. Prepares case reports and assists with report processing in electronic case file system. Assists with tracking and reporting case dispositions and judgments. Prepares presentations for MFCD legal staff. Assists with preparation of various reporting requirements to include grant recertification and Annual Statistical Report. Coordinates and collaborates with state Attorney General, US Attorney, and District Attorney as necessary. Supports special agents with case report processing. Assists special agents with legal processes and search warrant preparation. When necessary, assists special agents on location with search warrant executions and processing of evidence. Assists special agents with trial preparation to include record keeping, visual aids, and courtroom assistance. Periodically reviews and updates the division’s standard operating procedures. Provides support to the Assistant Director and administrative staff as needed with administrative matters such as time and attendance, inventory, monthly and quarterly reporting, and preparation of documents, spreadsheets, charts, and graphs.

Minimum Qualifications:

Education and Experience: Bachelor’s degree and 2+ years of full-time professional staff administrative experience or related work.

Preferred Qualifications: Bachelor’s degree or associate degree in paralegal studies from a program approved by the American Bar Association. Prior experience in healthcare law and regulation and/or criminal law.

Monthly Salary: $5,050-$7,570

For Additional Information:

Please visit www.TBIjobs.com or email TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tbi.tn.gov.

To Apply:

Please visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at http://www.tn.gov/careers. Please apply on job opening 70301. This position will be posted on August 13, 2025 –August 19, 2025 for five business days.

Pursuant to the State of Tennessee’s Workplace Discrimination and Harassment policy, the State is firmly committed to the principle of fair and equal employment opportunities for its citizens and strives to protect the rights and opportunities of all people to seek, obtain, and hold employment without being subjected to illegal discrimination and harassment in the workplace. It is the State’s policy to provide an environment free of discrimination and harassment of an individual because of that person’s race, color, national origin, age (40 and over), sex, pregnancy, religion, creed, disability, veteran’s status or any other category protected by state and/or federal civil rights laws.