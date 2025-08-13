ATLANTA, GA – Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr is urging the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) to restore to female athletes all records, titles, and recognitions that were wrongfully awarded to biological males competing in women’s sports.

“The Biden administration’s unhealthy obsession with radical transgender politics nearly destroyed women’s sports,” said Carr. “We fought back to protect female athletes across this country and it’s past time that the NCAA recognized their achievements – not the victories stolen by biological males.”

In a letter sent to the NCAA, Carr and 27 other attorneys general write, “The policies that were created, promoted, and encouraged by the Biden administration and the NCAA not only enabled biological men to compete against women in sporting events across the country, but denied deserving women the recognitions they had earned in events that you [the NCAA] managed…. While we appreciate the steps the NCAA has taken since then, there is far more the NCAA can do for the women athletes that have competed and continue to compete in your events.”

The attorneys general continue, “The NCAA should take this step for former athletes to preserve the integrity of Title IX and show your support for the women harmed by years of bad policy. As your website states, ‘Regardless of where they start, student-athletes strive to end each season at one of the NCAA’s 90 championships in 24 sports.’ Women athletes strived, succeeded, and were cheated of what they earned.”

Since taking office, President Donald Trump has signed several executive orders supporting women’s sports and preserving historic Title IX protections. In February 2025, the U.S. Department of Education also penned a letter asking the NCAA to validate the awards and recognitions of female athletes across the country.

Joining Carr in sending this letter are the attorneys general of Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Guam, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

A copy of the letter can be found here .

Prior Actions to Protect Women’s Sports

When the Biden administration sought to re-write historic Title IX protections, upending the foundation of women’s sports and mandating that males and females share bathrooms, Carr filed suit and won. He also joined a similar challenge led by Tennessee – protecting women’s sports nationwide.

Carr repeatedly pushed back on the Biden administration to defend Title IX protections for female athletes. A list of those actions is included below.

Carr also filed suit when the Biden administration sought to enforce new and unlawful interpretations of federal antidiscrimination laws – threatening women’s sports in local schools across the country.

Carr has similarly taken action in support of Arizona and West Virginia’s “Save Women’s Sports Act.” Copies of those briefs can be found at the links below.