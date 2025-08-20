Bell Integration Seeks to Make Food Storage Safer for the Hospitality Sector

Recording the temperature of fridges and freezers on a daily basis in compliance with stringent food safety standards Nigel Harley, Head of IoT Solutions Development, Bell Integration Bell Integration IT Services and Internet of Things Solutions

This IoT solution aims to save time, cut costs and reduce risk for Catering and Hospitality firms

Being able to eliminate paper-based and error-prone manual processes in a busy kitchen was a big bonus” — Nigel Harley, Head of IoT Development for Bell

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bell Integration is pleased to announce its solution for making food smarter and safer for the hospitality industry . Keeping food safe to consume required a solution to make it easy for catering firms to have round the clock environmental monitoring. A smart and connected monitoring service constantly checking the status and temperature of refrigeration equipment was seen as a solution.In compliance with stringent food safety standards, the hospitality sector is required to check and record the temperature of their fridges and freezers on a daily basis, something that involves significant time and manual labour."Being able to eliminate paper-based and error-prone manual processes in a busy kitchen was a big bonus", said Nigel Harley, Bell Integration's Head of Internet of Things Solutions' Development, "as was not having to constantly monitor the status and temperature of refrigeration equipment, regardless of whether they work on site or not. Our goal was to make self-monitoring an appealing and simple service option that would take customers less than 15 minutes to set up."Goals to address these challenges included making it fast and easy for customers to take advantage of an affordable, round the clock wireless temperature and humidity monitoring service. This enables the catering sector to record temperature and humidity accurately; automate compliance reporting; ensure refrigeration appliances are always compliant; get instant alerts the moment health and safety thresholds are exceeded; reduce the risk of food spoilage and waste; avoid appliance failure or non-conformance.Typically, customers are up and running in less than 10 minutes, thanks to Bell Integration’s smart thinking on how to streamline the implementation process. The need to manually carry out and file temperature records on a daily and weekly basis was eliminated. Customers simply scan a QR code contained in their welcome email or the shipment box containing their equipment, and a set-up wizard does everything else. The plug and play solution gives customers the option of customising their alert settings, alongside a traffic light system that keeps them up-dated on the health status of their equipment."Making assets smart and embedding insight from this data into your automated workflows is just one way IoT and Bell Integration are providing great solutions to customers. We are already seeing ROIs being achieved through this level of automation," said David Ffoulkes-Jones, Co-Founder of Daizy.ioMinimising waste was also identified as part of the smart solution. Customers can quickly assess their connected equipment environment and make adjustments that will help enhance food quality, while minimising waste. When it comes to reducing the risk of costly spoilage resulting from equipment failure or breakdown, Bell's solution offers preventative maintenance options that give customers added peace of mind.In addition to saving time and money and freeing up staff to focus on other operational tasks, the service makes it easier to maintain compliance with food safety regulations.About Bell IntegrationFounded in 1995 and privately owned, Bell Integration provides a comprehensive lifecycle of multi-vendor services that address the pain points of deploying, managing, supporting, and decommissioning modern, hybrid IT environments. The business is aligned by five practices: Technology, Internet of Things, Cloud Infrastructure and Security, Modern Workplace and AI. Today, Bell Integration has multiple offices across the world with a workforce of 1000.

