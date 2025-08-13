Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa to Host 5th Annual 9/11 Memorial Tribute Climb

9/11 Memorial Tribute Climb After 9/11 Memorial Tribute Climb Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa

Public Invited to Ceremony Honoring Fallen First Responders

PALM COAST, FL, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa, an oceanfront resort just south of St. Augustine, will once again provide the meaningful setting for the 5th Annual 9/11 Memorial Tribute Climb on Thursday, September 11, 2025. This event honors the lives lost in the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks - particularly the courageous first responders who made the ultimate sacrifice.More than 130 climbers are already registered, with over 250 spectators expected to gather for this powerful community event. Participants will climb 110 flights of stairs, symbolizing the ascent New York City firefighters made inside the World Trade Center. Each climber will carry a tribute chip featuring the face of a fallen first responder, placing it on an American flag at the climb’s conclusion in a solemn act of remembrance.Ceremony Details:• Date: Thursday, September 11, 2025• Location: Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa, 200 Ocean Crest Dr., Palm Coast, FL• Tribute Ceremony: 8:15 AM• Climb Start Time: 8:46 AM, marking when the first tower was struckThis rain-or-shine event is open to the public, and all are welcome to attend the ceremony whether climbing or not. Highlights Include:• Emcee & opening remarks by event founder Lacy Martin• Flagler Schools Color Guard and JROTC presentation• National Anthem by Althia Thompson, Rymfire Elementary Assistant Principal• Speeches from Flagler County School students• Bagpipe performance by Palm Coast Pipes and Drums• Remarks from Flagler Schools Teacher of the Year Brandy Anderson, Flagler County Fire Chief Michael Tucker, and Flagler County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Joseph Barile• American flag flyover by Flagler County FireFlight• UF Health helicopters on-site for public viewing• And more moving moments of tributeThanks to the generosity of sponsors, the event is free for all spectators, with proceeds benefiting scholarships and educational programs for first responders and youth. To register for the climb or learn more, visit www.911memorialclimb.com For reservations or more information, please visit hammockbeach.com. To follow along on social media, visit Facebook at @HammockBeachResort, Instagram at @HammockBeach or YouTube at @HammockBeach with #lifeathammockbeach.

