$23M Awarded to Create Healthier Learning Environments

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced $23 million in funding has been awarded to four under-resourced school districts across New York State to create healthier, more comfortable learning environments under the Clean Water, Clean Air, and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act (Environmental Bond Act). Through the Clean Green Schools Initiative, the funding will make it more affordable for the awarded school districts to install the latest clean energy and building technologies, reduce energy use and achieve carbon emission reductions.

“The Environmental Bond Act has unlocked historic investments in securing a clean, resilient future for New York State,” Governor Hochul said. “These awards represent the first of several under-resourced school districts to benefit from these funds and will help to create healthier learning environments for New York students who need it most.”

Administered by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA), the Clean Green Schools Program provides incentives to eligible school districts to implement construction projects that improve the energy efficiency of their buildings, such as comprehensive retrofits that impact energy consumption and overall building load, electrification readiness projects, and conversion of central heating and/or cooling plants to clean energy technologies such as heat pumps. The awarded school districts serve nearly 10,000 students in total and at least four of the school buildings are located in disadvantaged communities, as defined by the Climate Justice Working Group. In total, the projects are expected to save 19,000 MMBtus of energy and reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 840 metric tons, which is equivalent to removing over 200 gasoline-powered cars from the road annually.

New York State Energy Research and Development Authority President and CEO Doreen M. Harris said, “Today's awards will create comfortable, healthy learning environments that demonstrate the impact of energy efficient and clean heating and cooling technologies in school buildings. Transforming schools in New York's under-resourced communities will ensure that all students are able to unlock their full potential as we make progress toward a cleaner future for the next generation.”

The awarded projects include:

$1.4 million for Bradford Central School District (Schuyler County): The district will fully electrify HVAC systems at the K-12 building with variable refrigerant flow (VRF) heat pumps and air source heat pumps, providing space heating and cooling. In addition, Energy Recovery Ventilators will be utilized to maximize energy efficiency and improve indoor air quality. This project is expected to reduce energy use in the building by 15 percent.

Over $1.4 million for Canajoharie Central School District (Montgomery County): The district will install a ground source heat pump, air source heat pumps, and a solar PV system across three buildings, significantly reducing fossil fuel usage to provide space heating and cooling. This project also uses the ground source heat pump and distribution room as a learning laboratory, serving as an educational space for students. This project is expected to reduce energy use in the three buildings by 40 percent.

Over $10 million for Cuba Rushford Central School District (Allegany County): The district will install ground source heat pumps and air source heat pumps, which combined will serve 90 percent of the buildings' heating, cooling, and domestic hot water loads. Upgrades to the Building Automation System will be included to control and monitor the new clean systems. Additionally, the district is developing lesson plans around the new clean energy systems and plans on coordinating post-construction facility tours for students. This project is expected to reduce energy use in the buildings by 45 percent.

Over $10 million for North Rockland Central School District (Rockland County): The district will fully electrify HVAC systems at two buildings with VRF heat pumps, providing space heating and cooling with upgraded filtration to improve indoor air quality. The project also includes the installation of high-performance windows and supports the district in developing new course work around clean energy. This project is expected to reduce energy use in the two buildings by 50 percent.

Today’s announcement represents the first school districts to be awarded as part of $100 million in Environmental Bond Act funding announced by Governor Hochul in January 2024. NYSERDA is in the process of negotiating contracts with additional school districts across the state, which are expected to be finalized and announced later this year.

All New York State public school buildings located in disadvantaged communities or designated as high-needs by the New York State Education Department were eligible to participate in the Clean Green Schools Initiative. Of the 3,100 eligible schools in New York State, 1,960 schools across 146 districts and 55 counties are receiving technical assistance to assess indoor air quality, reduce energy use, and identify potential clean energy upgrades. NYSERDA anticipates announcing an additional round of Clean Green Schools funding to support P-12 installation projects in fall 2025.

NYSERDA also provides technical assistance to schools through the Flexible Technical Assistance Program, which can help schools identify and evaluate opportunities to reduce energy costs and incorporate clean energy into their capital planning. Additional information can be found here.

New York State Education Department Commissioner Betty A. Rosa said, "Every child deserves to learn in a space that nurtures both their mind and their well-being. All too often, children in underserved communities face environmental challenges that put their health at risk, stifling their potential for success. This funding will serve as a crucial lifeline to invest in safer, healthier school buildings—creating the conditions every student needs to learn, grow, and thrive."

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Amanda Lefton said, “Ensuring children have clean air to breathe and thrive is a top priority for Governor Hochul and DEC. Supported by transformational Environmental Bond Act investments, the Clean Green Schools program provides the funding needed for school districts to improve indoor air quality, reduce energy loads, decarbonize buildings, and implement clean energy alternatives, leading to sustainable and healthy educational environments for New York State students.”

State Senator Chair Kevin Parker said, “As a lifelong Brooklyn resident and product of our public schools, I know firsthand the power of knowledge, community, and opportunity. Today, as we invest in healthier, more sustainable learning spaces, we’re not just improving buildings. We’re uplifting the minds and futures of our children. Empowering students with clean air, energy efficiency, and environmental tools isn’t just policy, it's an act of love and promise for generations to come.”

State Senator Shelley B. Mayer said, “I am pleased to learn that the first four schools to receive critical funding through the Clean Green Schools Initiative have been announced. This funding will assist high-need districts with purchasing and installing technology to reduce energy and carbon emissions and will help New York further our environmental efforts while alleviating financial burdens on disadvantaged schools and creating a safer, cleaner environment for our students to learn in. I thank Governor Hochul and NYSERDA for their commitment to making New York a cleaner place, and I also thank the voters who approved the Bond Act that made this funding possible.”

Cuba Rushford Central School District Superintendent Carlos Gildemeister said, “This project will cut our energy use by nearly half, bring cleaner air and AC to our classrooms, and give our students a front-row seat to the future of clean energy. We are thankful for the grant!”

Bradford Central School District Superintendent John R. Marshall said, “We are incredibly grateful for these grant funds, as this investment in building operations marks a transformative step for the Bradford Central School District. By fully electrifying our HVAC systems and improving indoor air quality, we’re not only creating a healthier, more comfortable learning environment for our students and staff, but also significantly reducing our energy usage and costs.”

Canajoharie Central School District Superintendent Nick Fitzgerald said, “This award will help the Canajoharie CSD facilitate an entire transformation of our heating and cooling systems for our 70-year-old Middle and Elementary school building, which is expected to reduce the building’s energy use by 40 percent. It will also allow the district to complete a $14 million project that will have a zero impact on the local taxpayer. For a small rural school district, this grant and help from New York State is invaluable not only to our district but our community as well!”

North Rockland Central School District Superintendent of Schools Kris Felicello, Ed.D. said, "By installing high-performance windows and upgrading and modernizing North Rockland’s existing HVAC systems, these enhancements will not only help to improve the learning environment for our students, but will save thousands of taxpayer dollars through greater energy efficiency. This $10 million in Clean Green Schools funding will certainly help to bolster student productivity while lowering energy costs for our district.”

For more than fifty years, NYSERDA has been a trusted and objective resource for New Yorkers, taking on the critical role of energy planning and policy analysis, along with making investments that drive New York toward a more sustainable future. Buildings are one of the most significant sources of greenhouse gas emissions in New York State. Through NYSERDA and utility programs, more than $5.6 billion has been invested to decarbonize buildings and support high-efficiency all-electric heating and cooling technologies.

New York State's Climate Agenda

New York State's climate agenda calls for an affordable and just transition to a clean energy economy that creates family-sustaining jobs, promotes economic growth through green investments, and directs a minimum of 35 percent of the benefits to disadvantaged communities. New York is advancing a suite of efforts to achieve an emissions-free economy by 2050, including in the energy, buildings, transportation, and waste sectors.