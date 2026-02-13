Governor Hochul Announces Approval of Final Design for Binghamton’s 363 Gateway Project

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the approval of the final design for the 363 Gateway Project, marking an important milestone in the $43.1 million effort to modernize a critical corridor in the City of Binghamton. The final design, which was recently approved by the Federal Highway Administration, was chosen from several initial concepts and incorporated feedback the New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) received during a robust public engagement process, which began in 2018. Reflecting the community’s vision, the project will include additional greenspace, improved access to the waterfront and better multimodal connections throughout the city.

“People across Binghamton have advocated for years for stronger connections to the beautiful waterfronts and vibrant downtown destinations, and with this final design approval now in hand, their wait is over,” Governor Hochul said. “We are now one step closer to transforming State Route 363 into a gateway that makes the city more walkable, bikeable and accessible, all while improving safety for drivers and kickstarting the next chapter for recreational and economic opportunities across the Southern Tier.”

Located at the confluence of the iconic Susquehanna and Chenango Rivers, the project’s design reflects a new vision for how downtown Binghamton will connect to its waterfront. The work will leverage sustainable construction materials and, once completed, will significantly enhance pedestrian and bicycle access between downtown destinations and the riverfront. A new shared use path, running parallel to the Susquehanna, will link to Binghamton University and the Two Rivers Greenway, a trail network that connects with the Chenango River, parks, neighborhoods and local businesses. Once completed, the 363 Gateway Project will unite Binghamton’s downtown and neighborhoods to miles of scenic shoreline, delivering unprecedented opportunities for recreation, ease of mobility and economic vitality. The Gateway builds on earlier investments along the south side of State Route 434 Vestal Parkway, as well as multi-use path segments along Front Street (NY 11) that connects to Otsiningo Park, both of which have added to the Two Rivers Greenway trail network.

New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, “New York State DOT, under Governor Kathy Hochul’s leadership, is leading the nation as we work to connect communities all across New York State and the 363 Gateway Project is the latest example — connecting Binghamton in an unprecedented way, linking downtown neighborhoods, businesses, and popular destinations into one seamless, safe and accessible corridor. This project is a new pathway for people of the Parlor City — whether they are walking, biking or driving - to fully experience the city of Binghamton and its impressive waterfronts.”

The State Route 363 corridor has been redesigned with major upgrades, including the replacement of its existing cloverleaf ramp with a safer, at-grade intersection with State Route 434 in both directions, as well as an ADA-compliant design to ensure accessibility for all. A new, 12-foot-wide, half mile-long, non-motorized path along the Susquehanna River will create direct, seamless connections to the South Washington Street Bridge and the Chenango River Walk, linking users to both waterfronts and expanding outdoor recreation. The design enhances pedestrian and bicycle access to popular Binghamton destinations like downtown’s eateries and pubs, museums, state and county offices, county and city courthouses, the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena, and the Arts District.

Among the project highlights, North Shore Drive eastbound will be directly connected to northbound Route 363 east of Exchange Street, and reduced to one lane in each direction, shortening the length of pedestrian crossings for safer passage, calming traffic, and lowering long-term maintenance costs. A new 12-foot-wide, multiuse path from Confluence Park/Washington Street to Rockbottom Dam will be constructed, complemented by new sidewalks and upgraded curb ramps. New and reconstructed pavement will improve ride quality while minimizing future maintenance needs. The removal of NYS Route 363 Southbound over the NYS Route 363 Northbound Bridge will bring the roadway down to grade level to eliminate a congested merge point and promote greater pedestrian access. The Carroll Street vehicular ramp to Route 363 northbound will be permanently closed, while the pedestrian tunnel will remain open. The NYS Route 363 Bridge over Exchange Street will be rehabilitated. Improvements to Susquehanna and Washington Streets in the area of Visions Veterans Memorial Arena and the Binghamton University Downtown Center will include enhanced access to local roads from NYS Route 434 and Route 363.

In addition to mobility improvements, the project also includes major highway and bridge upgrades using Performance Engineered Mixes (PEM), a standard NYSDOT adopted in 2024 to enhance long-term resilience and sustainability. PEMs reduce the total amount of cement needed, helping to not only reduce carbon emissions associated with the concrete and landfill waste of industrial by-products, but to also create concrete that is stronger, more durable and expected to last longer with reduced overall maintenance needs.

Construction is anticipated to begin during the 2026 construction season. More information on the project will be available during future public meetings and events hosted by NYSDOT.

Senator Charles Schumer said, “The 363 Gateway Project will make Binghamton safer for the pedestrians and bikers who use Route 363. I’m proud that nearly $30 million from my Bipartisan Infrastructure & Jobs Law is helping build a more seamless connection between Downtown Binghamton and the Susquehanna River Waterfront to increase access to recreation and boost local businesses. I’m grateful the feds have approved this project and for Governor Hochul’s commitment to using federal and state dollars to build a safer, accessible and more connected New York.”

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand said, “Today, we are one step closer to transforming a critical corridor into a safer, greener gateway that connects our communities and works for pedestrians, cyclists, and drivers alike. I am proud to support investments like this, and I will keep fighting to bring home the funding needed to improve infrastructure and quality of life across the Southern Tier.”

State Senator Lea Webb said, “The 363 Gateway Project will be a gamechanger for the City of Binghamton. Using sustainable materials, this $43.1 million investment will modernize a critical corridor in the City of Binghamton, adding additional greenspace and improving pedestrian and cyclist access to our waterfront and the Two Rivers Greenway. I thank Governor Hochul and Commissioner Dominguez for their efforts on this project. I am thrilled to see the 363 Gateway Project reach this important milestone.”

Assemblymember Donna Lupardo said, “This is one of the most consequential redesigns the City will undergo in recent memory. I know how much time and effort has gone into the 363 Gateway design process; ensuring an outcome the public will welcome. Improved roadway infrastructure, safer and easier entry into downtown, new green space and waterfront access, is positive news for Downtown Binghamton. Thank you to NYSDOT, the City and all the planners for their hard work.”

County Executive Jason Garnar said, “The 363 Gateway Project is a transformational investment that will reconnect downtown Binghamton to its waterfront, improve safety and create a more accessible and vibrant corridor for residents and visitors alike. We’re grateful to Governor Hochul for her leadership and commitment to investing in our community’s infrastructure, expanding access to our riverfront, and enhancing quality of life across Broome County.”

Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham said, “By addressing decades-old infrastructure and improving accessibility, this project will be transformative in opening up access to greenspace and our waterfront. This gateway project will strengthen connections throughout the city. It's an historic investment, and I thank Governor Hochul and NYSDOT for advancing this project.”

