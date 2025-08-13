More Minnesota WIC infants are off to a healthy breastfeeding start

News Release

Aug. 13, 2025

Contact information

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC) is seeing an increase in the number of WIC families starting right away with breastfeeding, which includes any infant being fed human milk via breast- whether directly from the breast or chest or expressed milk via a pump.

The percentage of Minnesota WIC infants exclusively breastfed during the hospital stay (first two days of life) is up to 47.3% in 2024, a 5.5% increase from 2020. In addition, Minnesota WIC is improving breastfeeding rates with 26.2% of infants breastfeeding at 12 months in 2022, up from 20.7% in 2019. This is well above the national WIC average. Nationally, WIC breastfeeding at 12 months is reported at 15.4%, according to a 2022 USDA WIC participant report (PDF).

Nearly 40% of infants born in Minnesota in 2024 received the benefits of support and nutrition that come with participating in WIC. WIC provides breastfeeding education during pregnancy. It also encourages exclusively breastfeeding during the hospital stay after giving birth, two key factors for breastfeeding success. Babies exclusively fed human milk breastfeed longer, have fewer illnesses and have a reduced risk of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome.

“This is positive news as we know the participants who join WIC early on in their pregnancy are more likely to breastfeed their babies, and breastfeeding benefits babies and parents,” said Minnesota WIC Director Kate Franken. “WIC is here for families. Breastfeeding support begins during pregnancy with education and preparation. It continues when the baby arrives with answers to concerns and support with feeding and doesn’t end until the parents celebrate their feeding goals.”

One-on-one support, education and nutrition are pillars of strong support systems to help parents breastfeed. Minnesota WIC prioritizes individualized support for pregnant and postpartum parents, helping WIC families reach their breastfeeding goals.

Breastfeeding Awareness Month

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz proclaimed August as Breastfeeding Awareness Month in Minnesota (PDF). This is a time to remind eligible families to take advantage of the lactation and education support WIC provides for pregnant and breastfeeding parents.

August is also National Breastfeeding Month, themed “Forward Together” to celebrate organizations and advocates committed to improving access to human milk. The first week of August marked World Breastfeeding Week, highlighting sustainable support systems for breastfeeding with its theme “Prioritize Breastfeeding.”

WIC at the State Fair

WIC will be at the Minnesota State Fair supporting parents who need a private, distraction-free space to feed or change their baby or pump while they’re attending the State Fair.

The Twin Cities PBS Nursing Nest, presented by Minnesota WIC, is located on the corner of Underwood and Lee next to Sweet Martha’s cookies. The Nursing Nest is open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day during the State Fair.

Here are additional private spaces for parents to feed their babies or pump: A hungry baby needs to eat anytime, anywhere (PDF).

Learn more about WIC breastfeeding support: WIC Breastfeeding and You.

-MDH-

Media inquiries:

Garry Bowman

MDH Communications

651-529-5164

garry.bowman@state.mn.us