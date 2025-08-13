MAIN EVENT EXPANDS IN NORTH CAROLINA, NOW HIRING

A place for shared family fun with bowling, laser tag, and more will open its second North Carolina location this August

GREENSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Main Event , the ultimate destination for family entertainment, bowling, games, and dining, will open its second North Carolina location in the town of Greensboro on Monday, September 22, and plans to hire 160 energetic individuals to join the team. The location has front and back-of-house positions available, including servers, bartenders, hosts, line cooks, game and bowling attendants, and more. Interested candidates should complete an online application at https://www.mainevent.com/careers/ Main Event is a leading family entertainment center offering shared experiences that connect friends and family and challenge each other through interactive games while indulging in delicious food and drinks. The food and entertainment hub located at 603 Guilford College Rd., will offer nonstop fun with activities including laser tag, gel blasters, bowling, arcade games, and more."Main Event is more than just a job. It’s a place where you can grow, have fun, and build a lasting career,” said General Manager Everett Sams. “With great benefits, opportunities for advancement, and an energetic, guest-focused environment, our team thrives while creating memorable experiences. We’re excited to be part of the Greensboro community and provide a vibrant, family-friendly destination with outstanding service, a lively atmosphere, and entertainment for all ages."Main Event offers excellent benefits, including;A FUN culture with great teammatesFree Games50% off Food & ActivitiesFlexible Schedules with Competitive payPaid Time OffTuition Reimbursement and a College partnershipFree GEDPet InsuranceMedical Benefits401K PlanEmployee Assistance ProgramPaid Parental Leave & More!For more information visit mainevent.com. About Main Event EntertainmentFounded in 1998 and headquartered in Coppell, Texas, Main Event Entertainment, Inc. operates 62 centers in 22 states across the country. Offerings include state-of-the-art bowling, laser tag, hundreds of games, virtual reality and an in-center restaurant Family Kitchen, making it the perfect place for families to connect and make memories. Main Event is owned and operated by Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc., which offers premier entertainment and dining experiences to guests now through two distinct brands: Dave & Buster's and Main Event. Dave & Buster's has 176 stores in 43 states, Puerto Rico and Canada, and offers guests the opportunity to "Eat, Drink, Play and Watch," all in one location. Each store offers a full menu of entrées and appetizers, a complete selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages and an extensive assortment of entertainment attractions centered around playing games and watching live sports and other televised events. For more information about each brand, visit daveandbusters.com and mainevent.com.

