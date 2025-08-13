St. Thomas More Raises $1M for Fine Arts Offerings

STM's production of the 'Wizard of Oz' STM's production of the 'Addams Family'

MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Just in time for the new school year, St. Thomas More High School announced Tuesday it has reached its $1 million capital campaign goal to expand and enhance its fine arts programs and facilities.

The achievement was made possible with financial help from over 100 individual and corporate supporters to St. Thomas More’s Arts. For All Seasons. campaign, which will fund added arts courses and staff, new technology, and a modern overhauling of its 577-seat theater. It is the school’s first significant capital campaign in nearly a decade.

“Our alumni and loyal supporters have taken us to incredible heights with this campaign, and we are enormously grateful,” said STM President John Hoch. “Since we launched a year ago, I’ve had countless exchanges with donors about the exciting and ambitious direction St. Thomas More is headed.”

The Catholic high school, which has enrolled over 600 students for the upcoming school year, has been on a growth trajectory in recent years. “For the fourth year in a row we’ve beaten our 20-year high for enrollment, our fundraising results have never been better, and we’ve got student artists winning statewide competitions on par with our best athletes and robotics engineers,” Hoch added. “This campaign will allow us to have quality arts courses and performance spaces that match the talent of our students and teachers.”

The most recent major gift that brought the campaign total above its goal came from the Mary Alice Yakich Educational Foundation, a key philanthropic supporter of Milwaukee-area Catholic school students and educators.

“We know the arts enrich the academic and spiritual development of students,” said Yakich Foundation Chairman and President Jan Drzewiecki. “We’re proud to support St. Thomas More in building a school environment that surrounds students with creative and spiritual engagement.”

Previously announced major donors to the campaign include Nancy and Glen Guszkowski; Gregg, Clairese, and Margaret Huennekens; Diane and Ed Zore; the Green Bay Packers Foundation; and the Baird Foundation. Other key support has come from Cathy and Mario Costantini, Catalyst Construction, an anonymous donor, and the contributions of dozens more alumni and supporters.

The campaign is still accepting contributions to fund fine arts projects and programs. Any past or future AFAS donors of $500 or more may dedicate a seat in their honor in the renovated Guszkowski Fine Arts Center, marked by a personalized nameplate installed on the armrest. Donors may also choose to honor a teacher, classmate, or other figure who made their high school experience memorable.

About the Arts. For All Seasons. Campaign

Launched in September 2024, St. Thomas More’s Arts. For All Seasons. fine arts capital campaign, aims to raise $1 million to:

1. Enrich and expand the fine arts curriculum to include a broader range of theatrical, musical, dance, and visual arts experiences, providing more opportunities to explore creativity across many media.

2. Modernize the STM theater with state-of-the-art equipment, creating a more inspiring and functional space for performances and rehearsals. Renovation and installation work are expected to begin in spring 2026.

3. Establish a Fine Arts Advisor role to provide long-term support for exemplary arts programs, ensuring their continued growth and excellence.

For more information on the Arts. For All Seasons. campaign, please visit tmore.org/AFAS. To donate to the campaign, please click here.

About St. Thomas More High School

St. Thomas More is a Catholic, coeducational high school that inspires students to embrace the values of our Patron Saint by becoming men and women for all seasons. Rooted in Christ and the Catholic tradition, the school community embodies the principles of Christian discipleship, service to others, and academic excellence.

About the Mary Alice Yakich Educational Foundation

The Yakich Foundation exists to provide opportunities for students who are in need of financial support to attend high-quality schools. It also supports educational endeavors that enrich the academic and spiritual lives of students while recognizing the value of educators in that process.

