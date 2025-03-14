Students Rising Above Welcomes Eli Kennedy as New CEO

Eli Kennedy, CEO of Students Rising Above SRA Rising Star Students and Staff

Experienced Leader in Equity & Mentorship to Guide SRA into the Future

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Students Rising Above (SRA), a leading nonprofit dedicated to supporting first-generation college students in achieving academic and career success, proudly announces Eli Kennedy as the new Chief Executive Officer. Eli joins SRA with a proven track record in strategic leadership, philanthropy, and educational equity—spanning roles in venture philanthropy, charter school development, and STEM workforce programs. He has led organizational growth leveraging his expertise in expanding student access, securing transformational funding, and building sustainable, mission-driven initiatives.

A Leader with a Passion for Opportunity & Equity

Eli Kennedy’s journey aligns seamlessly with SRA’s mission, having personally experienced the power of mentorship and access in shaping opportunities for underrepresented students. As CEO of SMASH, he expanded STEM education nationwide, increasing enrollment from 250 to over 1,000 while securing record-breaking funding. His leadership spans charter school development, workforce readiness, and strategic philanthropy, all focused on breaking systemic barriers and expanding student access. Eli’s leadership approach is both strategic and deeply people-centered—rooted in collaboration, equity, and a commitment to long-term impact.

Listening & Learning: A Community-Centered Approach

As part of his transition, Eli will embark on a Listening and Learning Tour to connect with SRA’s stakeholders, including students, alumni, staff, volunteers, funders, and corporate partners, providing an opportunity for open dialogue about the future of SRA. Dates and locations can be found on the SRA website.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Meet Eli Kennedy - SRA's New CEO

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.