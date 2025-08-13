Operating System Market anticipated to surpass US$91.640 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 9.12%

The operating system market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.12% from US$59.237 billion in 2025 to US$91.640 billion by 2030.

The operating system market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.12% from US$59.237 billion in 2025 to US$91.640 billion by 2030.” — Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the operating system market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.12% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$91.640 billion by 2030.The operating system market has been a cornerstone of the technology industry for decades, providing the foundation for computers, smartphones , and other devices to function. As technology continues to evolve at a rapid pace, the operating system market has also seen significant changes and developments. In this press release, we will explore the current state of the operating system market and its future prospects.One of the most notable developments in the operating system market is the rise of mobile operating systems. With the increasing popularity of smartphones and tablets, mobile operating systems such as Android and iOS have become dominant players in the market.Another significant trend in the operating system market is the growing demand for open-source operating systems. Open-source operating systems, such as Linux, have gained popularity due to their flexibility, security, and cost-effectiveness. In fact, Linux is now the most widely used operating system in the world, powering everything from servers to supercomputers. This shift towards open-source operating systems is expected to continue as businesses and organizations look for more customizable and affordable options.Despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the operating system market has remained resilient. With the increase in remote work and online learning, the demand for reliable and efficient operating systems has only grown. This has led to a surge in sales for major operating system providers, such as Microsoft and Apple. As the world continues to adapt to the new normal, the operating system market is expected to continue its upward trajectory.In conclusion, the operating system market remains a vital and dynamic part of the technology industry. With the rise of mobile operating systems and open-source options, as well as the increasing demand for reliable and efficient systems, the market is poised for continued growth. As we look towards the future, it is clear that the operating system market will continue to play a crucial role in shaping the technological landscape.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/operating-system-market As a part of the report, the major players operating in the operating system market that have been covered are Microsoft, Apple Inc., Canonical Ltd., The Open Group, Google LLC, IBM Corporation, Hewlett-Packard Company, among others.The market analytics report segments the operating system market as follows:• By Typeo Windowso Androido Mac OS Xo Others• By Platformo Smartphones and Tabletso PCs and Laptopso Others• By Geography• North Americao USAo Canadao Mexico• South Americao Brazilo Argentinao Others• Europeo UKo Germanyo Franceo Spaino Italyo Others• Middle East and Africao Saudi Arabiao Israelo Others• Asia Pacifico Chinao Japano South Koreao Indiao Indonesiao Thailando Taiwano OthersCompanies Profiled:• Microsoft• Apple Inc.• Canonical Ltd.• The Open Group• Google LLC• IBM Corporation• Hewlett-Packard Company• Oracle• Amazon• Red HatReasons for Buying this Report:-• Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, other sub-segments.• Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.• Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments.• Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decision to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment.• Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.What do Businesses use our Reports for?Industry and Market Insights, Opportunity Assessment, Product Demand Forecasting, Market Entry Strategy, Geographical Expansion, Capital Investment Decisions, Regulatory Framework & Implications, New Product Development, Competitive IntelligenceReport Coverage:• Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030• Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis• Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis• Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries• Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)Explore More Reports:• Application Control Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/application-control-market • Computer Graphics Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/computer-graphics-market • Enterprise Server Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/enterprise-server-market • Global Desktop Virtualization Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-desktop-virtualization-market • Global Brain Computer Interface Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-brain-computer-interface-market About UsKnowledge Sourcing Intelligence (KSI) is a market research and intelligence provider that uses a combination of quantitative and qualitative research techniques to deliver comprehensive, in-depth insights to clients. Our approach to market research is centered around the concept of 'Knowledge Sourcing' - the process of gathering data and insights from multiple sources to create a comprehensive and well-rounded picture of the market. KSI's core services include market intelligence, competitive intelligence, customer intelligence, and product intelligence. KSI's approach to market research is designed to help clients make informed decisions, identify opportunities, and gain a better understanding of their target markets. By using a combination of primary and secondary research techniques, we provide clients with detailed insights into current market trends, customer profiles, competitor analysis, and product performance. KSI's market research and intelligence services enable clients to make informed decisions, develop strategic plans, and identify areas of opportunity.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.