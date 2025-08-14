Kuse.ai Reaches $9M ARR in 60 Days, Led by 21-Year-Old Growth Lead

Kuse.ai hit $9M ARR in 60 days with 0 ad spend or VC funding, driven purely by word-of-mouth for its AI canvas that turns chaos into genius.

Our ambition is simple: make Kuse the place where the world’s best ideas are built, from chaos to genius, for everyone, everywhere.” — Ken Choi

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kuse.ai , an AI startup, announced that it reached an annual recurring revenue (ARR) of $9 million within 60 days of launch. The milestone was achieved without venture capital funding or paid advertising, driven entirely by product adoption and user referrals.Early growth was led by Ken Choi, who joined Kuse.ai as growth lead at age 21 during the gap year. Rather than raising capital or hiring a sales team, the company focused on solving a specific challenge: Most AI tools rely on a single prompt, often requiring repeated adjustments to get the desired result. Kuse offers a visual, context-rich environment that helps AI understand the broader context and produce more accurate outputs.The platform allows professionals to consolidate diverse inputs such as PDFs, videos, spreadsheets, images, and links on a single visual canvas. It connects related information, preserves context across the workspace, and generates outputs such as strategies, structured documents, interactive pages, and prototypes. This workflow supports a variety of use cases from product management and creative campaign planning to classroom teaching and exam preparation.Kuse.ai is used by teams and individuals in over 60 countries, spanning education, creative industries, and technology. Partnerships have included the Foreign Ministry of Ecuador, Radio Italia, and the European School of Economics, where Kuse was presented as a classroom case study. The company has also been invited to participate in United Nations conferences. Current applications range from educators preparing consistently formatted exam papers to marketers building visual mood boards and product managers organizing complex project information into clear, actionable plans.The Kuse.ai team includes former employees from Meta, Nvidia, and founders of Y Combinator-backed companies. Its stated goal is to develop AI native tools for managing complex information workflows, offering an alternative to traditional office software.For more information, visit https://kuse.ai

