Discover pathways to becoming a teacher in Iowa

If you are interested in a new career that makes an impact, teaching may be for you. The Iowa Department of Education currently offers several nontraditional pathways to become a teacher in Iowa---all without having to return to a typical four-year degree program.

“By providing multiple pathways to teaching, we can streamline experts from various fields into Iowa classrooms,” said Mike Cavin, chief for the Department’s Bureau of Educational Examiners. “Individuals who may not have pursued teaching through a traditional four-year degree have several opportunities to bring their experience and knowledge to students in Iowa.”

Iowa offers the following current teacher pathways:

Teacher Intern Program: This pathway requires a bachelor's degree, typically in the content area that will be taught. In the first year, the candidate takes primarily online courses, which enables the candidate to continue working. In the second year, the candidate becomes a full-time intern – actually teaching in the classroom – while receiving full teacher pay.

Content Area Specialist Authorization: This pathway requires a master's degree or higher in an endorsement area, and teaching would be limited to the degree. The candidate receives a three-year authorization to teach while taking pedagogy coursework online. Afterwards, the educator receives authorization every five years.

Native Language Teacher Authorization: This pathway requires a bachelor's degree in any field, and the candidate must be fluent in their native language other than English. The candidate completes testing to ensure full comprehension of their native language. The candidate will receive a three-year teaching authorization and must take pedagogy classes. Further authorization is granted every five years.

Career and Technical Authorization: This pathway is focused on individuals who are experts in career and technical positions, which includes anything from welding to culinary arts. The pathway requires a number of hours in the field for which the candidate would be teaching. No college degree is necessary. While completing pedagogy coursework, the educator would be put on a three-year authorization, followed by five-year increments thereafter.

In addition, the Department supports Governor Kim Reynolds’ Teacher and Paraeducator Registered Apprenticeship (TPRA) program. The TPRA initiative has invested $48.8 million for high school students and adults to become certified paraeducators and pursue an associate degree. Current paraeducators can also work towards a bachelor’s degree for teaching through the program. School districts partner with community colleges and four-year institutions to provide instruction for participants. TPRA provides a unique opportunity for participants to learn and gain hands-on experience within their own school districts.

Last year, 111 educators received authorization to teach through the Career and Technical Education Authorization pathway. Thirteen educators qualified to teach through the Content Specialist Authorization. Both the Teacher Intern Program and Native Language Teaching Authorization provided authorization for five teachers. Since the start of the program, TPRA has supported pathways for 826 new teachers and 336 new paraeducators.

To learn more about how to become a teacher in Iowa and which pathway is right for you, visit the Department’s licenses and authorizations webpage. Additional information on TPRA can be found on Iowa Workforce Development’s website.