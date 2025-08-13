Rhythm of Hope Concert Delivers an Unforgettable Night at Woolwich Works

Etana - Headline Artist on stage, Photograph credit @diamondclassphotography Teejay performing on stage at RoH charity concert Gospel artist Rondell Positive

LONDON, SURREY, UNITED KINGDOM, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sunday night, 10 August, Woolwich Works came alive with the vibrant sounds of the Rhythm of Hope Concert, a special fundraising event in aid of hurricane and fire victims in Jamaica. The energy inside the venue was spectacular.From start to finish, the atmosphere was electric. Every artist who took to the stage delivered phenomenal performances, filling the room with joy, unity, and the heartbeat of reggae music.Dancehall star Teejay had the audience up on their feet in minutes, even inviting children onto the stage. They gave his professional dancer some serious competition. Laughter, cheers, and impromptu dance battles made for a moment no one will forget in a hurry.By the time headline acts Rondell Positive and Etana stepped into the spotlight, the crowd was primed and ready. Rondell Positive’s uplifting set resonated with hope and faith, meanwhile Etana showed why she’s known as ‘The Strong One’. Her performance left the audience hanging on her every note. Both delivered the kind of artistry that turns a concert into a memory.They gave the passionate crowd a night to treasure and one in which they could feel good knowing their money was not simply for entertainment, they would be positively affecting many lives through collaboration with Jamaican charity Food for the Poor.Speaking after the concert, Etana said, “When we touch the lives of others, it not only enriches our own lives and those of our children but also makes a significant difference for those in desperate need. Every small contribution counts, and together, we can create a lasting impact. I would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to Nathaniel, his wife, and their dedicated team for their warm hospitality. Their efforts to uplift lives, both in Jamaica and around the world, are commendable.”The Rhythm of Hope Concert not only showcased incredible talent but also stood as a reminder of the power of music to bring people together for a cause greater than themselves. It showed why Rhythm of Hope is said not to be just an event - it’s a movement.Every ticket purchased and every song sung contributed to supporting communities in Jamaica, particularly those in the Parish of St Elizabeth, still recovering from the devastation of hurricane Beryl and subsequent fires. Organisers expressed heartfelt thanks to the performers, crew, volunteers, and attendees, noting that the spirit of the night shone through brightly.“It was an intimate gathering, but the love in the room was enormous,” said a Nathaniel Peat, Co-organiser of the event and a sponsor. “Everyone who came left uplifted, and those who didn’t, well, they truly missed something special. We made history last night.”Plans are already being discussed for next year’s event to continue supporting the cause and sharing the uplifting rhythms of the Caribbean with London audiences.Donations can still be made to the cause. Please visit the website www.rohja.org

