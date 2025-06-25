Submit Release
Gospel Star Rondell Positive Named as Headline Act for ‘Rhythm of Hope’ Fundraising Concert

“Rhythm of Hope is more than an event. It’s a movement, a call to action, a celebration of resilience, and an awakening of purpose through faith.”

“This is more than music, it's ministry, it's mission, it's the movement of faith igniting purpose. I’m humbled to stand with others to bring light, love, and transformation through sound.” ”
— Rondell Positive
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rhythm of Hope is proud to announce the first headline act for its inaugural fundraising concert - none other than Jamaica’s own gospel powerhouse, Rondell Positive. Known as the “Mirror Boss” and “Man of Purpose,” Rondell is celebrated for his ability to inspire, uplift, and transform lives through his unique blend of gospel and reggae music.

“Being part of Rhythm of Hope is an honour,” says, Rondell “This is more than music, it's ministry, it's mission, it's the movement of faith igniting purpose.” He continues: “I’m humbled to stand with others to bring light, love, and transformation through sound.”

Hailed by organisers as “a powerhouse in Jamaica’s gospel reggae scene,” Rondell Positive will lead a lineup of top-tier artists from both Jamaica and the UK, all coming together for one electrifying night of purpose-driven performance on 10 August 2025 at Woolwich Works in Greenwich, London.

The event promises to be a transformative experience, combining spiritual energy, musical excellence, and a shared commitment to meaningful change. Joining Rondell Positive is someone is no stranger to him, having collaborated on a number of his tracks, ‘Watchman’.

A multi-award artist, Watchman is described as a raw artists who has transformed his life from incarceration to international ministry, his music and message have changed thousands of lives across the UK.

“Rhythm of Hope is where faith meets action. Where purpose fuels transformation,” says organiser Nathaniel Peat.

Watch out for more big-name artists to be announced soon, this is a night not to be missed.

Tickets are available now from.
Woolwich Works: - https://www.woolwich.works/events/rhythm-of-hope-fundraising-concert
Eventbrite: - https://www.eventbrite.com/e/rhythm-of-hope-fundraising-concert-tickets-1406756258839

Stay tuned for updates on additional performers.

