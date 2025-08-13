Hemolens Diagnostics® Among Poland’s Leading Innovators at the European Patent Office in 2024

Intellectual property management in MedTech: 7 tips for an effective strategy

The company filed seven European patent applications in the field of non-invasive cardiovascular diagnostics, strengthening its position in the MedTech sector.

The right patent attorney for the right inventor is eighty percent of success in patent proceedings.” — Barbara Łania-Pietrzak, IP Manager, Hemolens Diagnostics®

WROCłAW, POLAND, August 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hemolens Diagnostics® Sp. z o.o., a European MedTech company with operations in the UK, Poland, and the Netherlands, ranked among the Polish entities with the highest number of patent filings at the European Patent Office (EPO) in 2024. The company submitted seven applications covering innovative solutions for the non-invasive diagnosis of cardiovascular diseases.

“We are truly honored to be recognized alongside such esteemed organizations. For us, IP – including patents, copyrights, trademarks, and know-how – is a strategic asset safeguarding innovation and competitive advantage, especially in the face of growing cyber threats and IP infringements. Behind these assets is the company’s core strength: its R&D team,”

— Barbara Łania-Pietrzak, Intellectual Property Manager, Hemolens Diagnostics®

Patents Protecting High-Value MedTech Innovations

Hemolens Diagnostics is developing a portfolio of patent applications to protect its non-invasive cardiovascular diagnostic tools, including poromechanical modeling and CFD simulations for assessing myocardial perfusion based on CCTA images and clinical data, a method for reconstructing central aortic pressure waves from peripheral measurements for precise assessment of coronary flow, and an innovative approach to AI training in the estimation of hemodynamic parameters solely from vessel geometry, enabling the creation of advanced next-generation diagnostic tools.

These patents protect not static products but evolving systems. Without robust protection, such innovations risk unauthorized use or imitation, threatening long-term value. Patenting signals both innovation and commitment to defending market position.

From Concept to Patent — Strategy First

Protecting innovation starts with clear-eyed business thinking. Patents are granted for inventions — concrete, technical solutions to real problems — rather than abstract ideas. The criteria are strict: novelty, non-obviousness, and industrial applicability. These requirements demand a strategic outlook from the very beginning.

“Planning patent protection requires careful consideration of market strategy. A patent alone does not generate revenue — its purpose is to protect future cashflows originating from using inventions from overtaking by competition and imitators.”

— Dr. Marek Bury, European Patent Attorney, Bury & Bury Patent Law Firm

The Role of Expert Patent Attorneys

For Hemolens Diagnostics®, success is driven by close collaboration with experienced patent attorneys, especially those with European expertise. The company’s IP manager is clear:

“The right patent attorney for the right inventor is eighty percent of success in patent proceedings.”

A skilled patent attorney is more than just a legal expert but can also represent in actions to challenge or invalidate patents if necessary. As Dr. Bury notes, the choice of attorney is not just about legal acumen, but also technical literacy:

“A patent attorney supervises the patent prosecution process for their client from early assessment, strategic planning and drafting, through exchange of communication with intellectual property authorities, until maintaining patent protection in force and representing in disputes. Technical literacy is essential: attorneys must understand the language of R&D teams, balance scope and enforceability, and avoid strategies that either over-limit protection or lead to costly, prolonged litigation”

Patent Prosecution and Long-Term Thinking

The journey to a granted patent is long and requires a strategic approach. Starting with an in-depth analysis of how the protection aligns with the company's strategy and the future of the product, followed by an analysis of FTO and patentability, which requires understanding and monitoring of the competitive environment. Often, competitive analysis prompts refinements to claims or even re-engineering of solutions to ensure enforceable, valuable protection. It is also vital to plan the finances of patent protection appropriately (above all: regular payment of fees) and to be ready to defend against attempts to invalidate the patent.

IP as an Organizational Asset

At Hemolens Diagnostics®, IP management permeates the entire organization as an internal service unit that supports R&D, marketing, commerce, quality control, HR, and the management board, integrating IP tools into strategy, risk management, and rapid market response. In the high-risk VUCA environment, this flexibility is crucial.

In conclusion, Hemolens Diagnostics’ integrated IP protection strategy demonstrates that thoughtful, proactive, and company-wide IP management is a vital element in building enduring innovation, value, and competitive strength in the global MedTech sector.

7 Key Tips Every MedTech Innovator Should Know

1. Integrate IP Management from the Start

Make intellectual property an integral part of your operations and management strategy, not just a means of securing your R&D results or trademark registering.

2. Work with Specialized Professionals and Patent Attorneys

Engage or cooperate with professionals or patent attorneys with legal, technical, and business knowledge in your industry and involve them in top-level management on an ongoing basis

3. Act Early and Think Globally

Perform patentability analysis at the earliest possible stage and map out international protection based on business goals

4. Define the Value Proposition

A patent protects concrete, market-oriented inventions. Link each application to a clear monetization plan.

5. Balance Breadth and Realism

Seek the optimal scope of protection — not too broad — but tailored to real business opportunities and actual capabilities.

6. Maintain Vigilance

Diligently pay maintenance fees, monitor the market for infringements, and be prepared to enforce or defend your patents and other IP assets.

7. Foster an Innovation Culture

Treat talent management and internal IP awareness as core components of your innovation and IP strategy.

By adopting these practices — exemplified by Hemolens Diagnostics® — MedTech innovators can secure their inventions, drive sustainable growth, and stay ahead in a competitive global landscape.

About Hemolens Diagnostics®

Hemolens Diagnostics® Sp. z o.o. is a MedTech company specializing in personalized, non-invasive coronary artery disease diagnostics, aiming to reduce invasive procedures in healthcare.

About Bury & Bury Patent Attorneys

Bury & Bury is a family-run patent law firm with three generations of Polish patent attorneys and two generations of European patent attorneys.

