Kuvings Australia Celebrates 15 Years of Juicing Innovation and Excellence

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, August 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kuvings Australia Celebrates 15 Years of Juicing Innovation and Excellence100,000+ Kuvings juicers sold plus 3000+ cafes around Australia using Kuvings and thousands of 5-star reviews power the premium brand forwardKuvings Australia has been making juicing easier and healthier for Australians from all walks of life. This year marks a significant milestone—15 years in business, over 100,000 cold press juicers sold, and the trust of more than 3000 cafes nationwide who rely on Kuvings' commercial-grade juicers and blenders to power their menus.Owned and operated by husband-and-wife team Andrew and Marol Kelly, Kuvings Australia has grown from a small family-run venture into a national leader in health and wellness appliances. Headquartered in Croydon, Sydney, with a dedicated Melbourne-based ecommerce and digital team, the company maintains a strong focus on personalised customer service, education, and premium product support."From day one, our mission has been to upgrade people’s health game by making juicing simple, enjoyable, and sustainable," says Andrew Kelly. "We’re proud to have earned the trust of over 200 individual distributors, major retailers, cafes, and thousands of happy customers."Kuvings juicers are available in Myer, Harvey Norman , Costco, and Kitchen Warehouse, also featured on TVSN TV Shopping Network, as well as direct via the official Kuvings website. Known for its high-quality appliances, excellent warranties, and premium service, the brand has become a household name among health-conscious consumers, foodies, and hospitality professionals alike.● Setting the Gold Standard in Customer ExperienceKuvings Australia goes far beyond simply selling appliances. Every juicer purchase comes with free access to the online Master Juice Chef Course, taught by in-house expert Gary Dowse , a qualified Juice Chef and wellness educator. Customers also receive comprehensive support with unboxing, assembly, cleaning, recipe creation, and long-term care.With hundreds of juicing and blending recipes available online and via YouTube, and beautifully designed Juice Chef recipe books, customers are empowered to confidently create everything from nut milks and smoothies to sorbets, sauces, and functional juices for specific health goals.● A Trusted Brand Backed by Real ReviewsKuvings Australia currently boasts more than 3,800 verified reviews with an impressive 4.8-star rating on Trustpilot—a testament to the company’s dedication to quality and after-sales support.“We’ve built our reputation by listening to our customers, providing real education, and standing behind every product we sell,” says Marol Kelly. “Our small, passionate team handles every aspect—from warehouse and service to customer support and digital content—ensuring a consistent and reliable experience.”● Serving the Hospitality Industry at ScaleToday, over 3000 Australian cafes use Kuvings appliances as part of their daily operations. The commercial range is trusted for its durability, efficiency, and sleek design—giving cafés, clubs, restaurants and juice bars a reliable and powerful way to serve premium juices and smoothies.● Looking AheadAs the wellness movement continues to grow, Kuvings Australia remains committed to innovation, education, and sustainability. The company is exploring new product launches, customer education initiatives, and partnerships with retailers and hospitality venues to bring the benefits of juicing to more Australians.For media inquiries or partnership opportunities, please contact:Email: info@kuvings.com.auWebsite: www.kuvings.com.au [About Kuvings Australia]Founded in 2011, Kuvings Australia is the leading supplier of premium cold press juicers and high-performance blenders, serving both home users and the hospitality industry. Known for exceptional quality, innovative design, and customer-first service, Kuvings is proudly family-owned and operated from Sydney with a national footprint.[Kuvings Story]Kuvings is a premium kitchen appliance brand from Korea, renowned worldwide. Founded in 1978, the company celebrates its 47th anniversary this year, having launched a diverse range of products built on innovative technologies, including juicers, blenders, fermenters, high-speed blenders, and vacuum blenders.With an unwavering passion for innovation and distinctive content, Kuvings strives to create unique culinary cultures and experiences that only it can deliver, positioning itself as a global leader committed to earning customer trust and satisfaction.

