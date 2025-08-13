Revolutionary Fuel-Free Energy System TAP Offers Nations Path to Energy Independence

Magnetic Resonance Technology Eliminates Need for Traditional Fuel Sources in Power Generation

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NEO7even Holdings announces the availability of TAP (Total Autonomous Power), a groundbreaking energy generation system that operates without fuel, sun, or wind. The technology uses calibrated magnetic resonance and kinetic motion to produce continuous electricity, potentially transforming how nations approach energy infrastructure.TAP fundamentally changes the economics of energy by eliminating fuel costs and supply chain dependencies. The technology transforms energy from a variable market product into a fixed sovereign asset, offering nations unprecedented control over their power generation capabilities.The system employs a proprietary combination of rare earth magnets, including Neodymium and Samarium-Cobalt, magnetized under vacuum conditions to create sustained oscillation. This motion drives generators that produce stable power output suitable for both small-scale and infrastructure-level deployment.Unlike traditional renewable energy sources, TAP operates independently of weather conditions and requires no external fuel source. The technology offers two models: TAP.1 for household and microgrid applications, and TAP.2, a pendulum system designed for large-scale sovereign deployments.Independent validation is ongoing through collaborations with universities and scientific institutions. The company reports successful real-world applications powering off-grid structures for sustained periods.NEO7even Holdings operates through a licensing model rather than electricity sales, positioning TAP as a platform for governments to operate their own energy ecosystems with full control, zero fuel, and minimal maintenance.The technology targets emerging markets where energy access remains a barrier to economic development, education, and healthcare delivery.About NEO7even HoldingsNEO7even Holdings is a deep-tech innovation company focused on developing sovereign technology solutions for global infrastructure challenges. The company specializes in fuel-free energy systems and operates through a licensing model that enables nations to maintain full control over their energy infrastructure.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.