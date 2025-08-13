NEO7even Launches Global Engagement Initiative on Energy Sovereignty

Tech Billionaire and Autodidactic Genius Matthias Siems: Building Bridges to Energy Sovereignty Worldwide

Matthias Siems to meet policymakers and researchers to explore TAP collaborations

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NEO7even Holdings has launched an international engagement initiative to explore partnerships supporting national energy-sovereignty programs.The company’s “Sovereign Science” model emphasizes government leadership: countries own and operate any deployed systems, while NEO7even provides technology licensing, training, and technical documentation.Discussions will include integration with existing energy strategies, capacity-building, and phased deployment options.According to NEO7even, the TAP platform is being evaluated with independent universities and research teams through long-term monitoring and theoretical review.As part of the initiative, founder Matthias Siems will meet with ministries, grid operators, and academic partners to align on evaluation methods and reporting.“Our focus is collaboration,” said Siems. “We will listen to local requirements and align with national objectives before proposing any implementation.”This initiative complements ongoing interest from governments seeking technology that can be tested locally under transparent conditions, with results shared among participating institutions.About NEO7even HoldingsNEO7even develops infrastructure technologies through public-sector partnerships and licensing. The company prioritizes transparent evaluation and national control in all engagements.

